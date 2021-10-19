Press Release

October 19, 2021 Gatchalian flags P6 billion TESDA funds left unspent for 2021 With less than three months left before the end of Fiscal Year (FY) 2021, Senator Win Gatchalian quizzed the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) on how it plans to spend the remaining P6.2 billion of its total appropriation. To fully utilize its total appropriation, TESDA will have to spend P2.02 billion a month. Based on its performance last year, however, the agency was only able to disburse about P689 million a month. As of September 24 this year, TESDA's Effective Utilization Rate (EUR) is only 57.95% "It's really poor planning, poor fiscal management because what happens is if you will try to spend it as quick as possible, we might end up spending it just for the sake of spending it and that's what we are trying to avoid," said Gatchalian during a Senate panel hearing on the proposed budget of TESDA. Gatchalian also emphasized that inefficient fiscal management leads to scenarios where funds are transferred to the Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC). The Commission on Audit (COA) earlier cited a fund transfer by TESDA to PITC in 2019 which amounted to P2 billion. The authority to utilize the funds already lapsed pursuant to the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY 2019, which was amended by Republic Act No. 11464. RA 11464 extended the validity of the 2019 appropriations until the end of 2020. The funds were not returned to TESDA nor the National Treasury. These funds were transferred to PITC for the procurement of toolkits for TESDA's Special Training for Employment Program (STEP). Delivery of toolkits, however, started only this year and the distribution of toolkits continues to date. Gatchalian also flagged that this deprived scholars the opportunity to use their toolkits while their training was on-going. "It defeats the purpose of TVET or tech-voc because these are skills-based training. They need the toolkits in order for them to practice, and without the toolkits how can they practice? I'm just surprised that the goal is to get the toolkits as fast as possible in order for these trainees to get jobs pero mukhang hindi ganun ang nangyari," Gatchalian said. TESDA assured the Senate panel that it has a "catch-up" plan and the remaining funds will be utilized accordingly. Gatchalian also urged TESDA to avoid any more fund transfers to the PITC. # # # Gatchalian pinuna ang P6 bilyong natitira pang pondo ng TESDA sa 2021 Nagpahayag ng pangamba si Senador Win Gatchalian dahil malaki-laki pa ang hindi nagagasta ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) sa pondo nito dalawa't kalahating buwan na lang bago matapos ang taon. "Ito ay kaso ng hindi maayos na pagpaplano at hindi maayos na fiscal management. Kung pipilitin nating gastusin ang natitirang pondo, gagamitin natin ito para lang masabing nagastos natin at ito ang iniiwasan natin," pahayag ni Gatchalian sa isang pagdinig ng Senado sa panukalang budget ng TESDA para sa 2022. Upang magasta ng TESDA ang naturang natitira pang pondo, sinabi ng senador na kinakailangan nitong gumastos ng mahigit dalawang (2.02) bilyong piso kada buwan. Ngunit kung susuriin ang datos ng ahensya noong 2020, halos pitong-daang (689) milyong piso lamang ang nagagastos nito kada buwan. Nitong Seytembre 24 naman, umabot lamang sa halos limampu't walong (57.95) porsyento ang Effective Utilization Rate (EUR) ng TESDA. Dagdag pa ni Gatchalian, ang hindi maayos na paggamit sa pondo ay nauuwi sa mga sitwasyong paglilipat ng pondo sa Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC). Una nang pinuna ng Commission on Audit (COA) na noong 2019 ay naglipat ng pondo ang TESDA sa PITC ng halagang umabot sa dalawang bilyong piso. Ngunit nawala na ang otoridad ng ahensyang gamitin ang pondo batay sa General Appropriations Act (GAA) ng Fiscal Year (FY) 2019. Sa ilalim ng Republic Act No. 11464, pinalawig ang bisa ng mga pondo sa ilalim ng 2019 GAA hanggang sa pagwawakas ng taong 2020. Ang pondo ay hindi naibalik sa TESDA o sa National Treasury. Ang naturang pondo ay inilipat sa PITC upang makabili ng toolkits para sa Special Training for Employment Program (STEP) ng TESDA. Ngunit nagsimula lamang nitong taon ang delivery ng mga toolkits at patuloy hanggang ngayon ang pagpapamahagi nito. Pinuna ni Gatchalian na dahil sa naantalang pagpapamahagi, hindi nagamit ng mga scholars ang mga toolkits habang isinasagawa ang kanilang mga training. "Nagiging hadlang ito sa pagkamit ng layunin ng TVET o tech-voc dahil ito ay skills-based training. Kailangan nila yung toolkits upang makapag-practice sila, ngunit paano sila magpa-practice kung wala silang toolkits? Nakakadismaya lang na ang layunin natin ay makakuha agad ng toolkits upang matulungan ang mga trainees na makakuha ng trabaho, pero mukhang hindi ganun ang nangyari," pahayag ni Gatchalian. Samantala, tiniyak naman ng TESDA na may nakahanda na itong "catch-up plan" at ang natitirang pondo ay gagastusin para rito. Hinimok ni Gatchalian ang TESDA na iwasan na ang paglipat ng pondo sa PITC. # # #