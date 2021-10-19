Press Release

October 19, 2021 'Malasakit para sa lahat' -- Bong Go conducts monitoring visit of Malasakit Center in Tuguegarao City as he pursues better access to quality health care for indigents nationwide Following his visit to the Typhoon Maring victims in Buguey and Santa Teresita, Cagayan province, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go visited the Malasakit Center in Cagayan Valley Medical Center in Tuguegarao City on Monday, October 18, as part of his commitment of ensuring that Filipinos have access to quality health care services. "Wala pong pinipili ang Malasakit Center. Ang Malasakit Center po'y para sa Pilipino na handang tumulong sa inyo hanggang maging zero balance ang inyong billing. Iyan po ang layunin ng Malasakit Center - tulungan po 'yung mga mahihirap at huwag na po silang pahirapan pa. Ibigay sa kanila 'yung mabilis na serbisyo," said Go in an interview. In his speech, Go recognized medical frontliners for their sacrifices. He also vowed to protect the welfare of health workers by pushing for a bill he authored and co-sponsored, Senate Bill No. 2421, which shall provide continuing and more inclusive COVID-19 benefits and allowances to public and private health workers during the state of public health emergency. "Kung mayroon man tayong pasasalamatan sa panahon po ngayon, sa lahat po ng ating mga doctors, nurses, frontliners, maraming maraming salamat po sa inyong sakripisyo sa panahon ngayon. Mula sa amin ni Pangulong Duterte, sa mga frontliners, kasama na po 'yung utility workers, security guards, lahat ng mga frontliners, maraming salamat po sa inyong serbisyo," Go began. "Kaya nga po ako, bilang Committee Chair on Health ninyo sa Senado, ipaglalaban ko po lahat ang kapakanan ninyo - ang SRA ninyo, lahat ng incentives dapat ibigay po sa inyo," he continued. The measure provides a COVID-19 Risk Allowance in lieu of the special risk allowance; active hazard duty pay; life insurance; and meals, accommodations, and transportation (MAT) allowance under Bayanihan 2. The allowance will be given for every month served depending on the risk exposure of the healthcare workers. Go was also instrumental in the passage of Republic Act No. 11466 or the Salary Standardization Law 5, which he also authored and co-sponsored. This law gives civilian government employees, including nurses, their fifth round of salary increases broken down in tranches. In addition, Go mentioned that his office is always available to address the concerns of medical frontliners, saying, "Huwag ho kayong mag-atubiling lumapit sa akin. Kung may mga kailangan po kayo, may reklamo kayo, bilang inyong Senador, ako po'y magiging tulay ninyo kay Pangulo sa reklamo ninyo." For the hospital, Go also said that he will support the provision of a dialysis machine as requested by Medical Center Chief Dr. Glenn Matthew Baggao, and the increase of bed capacity in the hospital -- among other efforts to improve its facilities and capabilities. "Full support po kami sa ospital ninyo, ako po'y pinaglaban ko rin po 'yung inyong upgrading ng inyong hospital beds, hindi po ako titigil. Aminado ako na wala akong laban kung makipag-debate ako sa mga 23 years, 24 years na diyan sa Senado. Pero kahit isang linggo kaming mag-debate, hindi po ako titigil na hangga't hindi po mapasa ito at mapirmahan ni Pangulong Duterte," Go emphasized. As chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go also sponsored and pushed for the passage of Republic Act No. 11498 which increases the bed capacity of Cagayan Valley Medical Center from 500 to 1,000 beds. The law was signed by President Duterte on November 13, 2020. "Ipaglalaban ko po 'yung mga public hospitals natin dahil ang makikinabang po dito 'yung mga mahihirap po. Ubusin niyo po 'yung pera� para po sa mga mahihirap nating pasyente," he continued. During the visit, Go's team handed out meals, masks, face shields, and vitamins to 700 patients and 2,560 frontliners. The senator also gave new pairs of shoes, computer tablets, and bicycles to some recipients. In a separate distribution, staff from the Department of Social Welfare and Development extended financial assistance to patients and frontliners. Earlier that day, Go distributed assistance to 600 Typhoon Maring victims in Buguey and Santa Teresita, Cagayan. The activities were held in compliance with health and safety protocols as Go also took the opportunity to raise awareness and build confidence on the government's vaccination efforts against COVID-19. "Mga kababayan ko dito po sa Cagayan, kung gusto niyo pong tulungan ang ating mga healthcare workers, magpabakuna na po kayo. Nasa datos naman po, napatunayan naman po natin 'pag bakunado po kayo mas maiiwasan 'yung pagkagrabe o pagkasakit ng COVID-19," Go appealed. "Ang bakuna po ang tanging susi o solusyon para unti-unti na tayong makabalik sa ating normal na pamumuhay," he added. In an interview on the same day, Go expressed hope that the next administration will pursue the "continuity" of the programs that resulted to the positive change that President Rodrigo Duterte has started, especially those that benefits the most needy such as indigents needing medical care. "Pakiusap ko lang po sa susunod na magiging pangulo o susunod na administrasyon, kung ano po 'yung mga programang magaganda at nakakatulong naman po sa mga kababayan natin, sana po ay ipagpatuloy ninyo lalung-lalo na po sa mga nakakatulong sa mga mahihirap po," said Go in an interview. "Kung ano po 'yung nakakatulong ay ipagpatuloy natin at dagdagan pa po natin ng mga programang makakatulong sa mga mahihirap po. 'Yon ang pinakaimportante - 'yung mga mahihirap, 'yung mga helpless at mga hopeless, 'yung mga walang matakbuhan po na mga kababayan natin," he added. Go explained that despite his vice presidential bid, he remains focused on his duties as a senator and public servant, especially in assisting the government and the general public in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. "Ako naman po gaya ng pangako ko sa inyo, mula Apari hanggang Jolo pupuntahan ko po kayo basta kaya lang po ng aking katawan. Makapagbigay ng kaunting tulong, makabigay ng solusyon sa inyong mga problema, at makapag-iwan po ng kaunting ngiti sa panahon ng inyong pagdadalamhati," Go expressed during the interview. "Hindi po ako napapagod na magserbisyo po sa inyo dahil sabi ko nga noon, ang bisyo ko po ay magserbisyo," he ended.