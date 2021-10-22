Press Release

October 22, 2021 SEN. RICHARD J. GORDON'S STATEMENT ON MOHIT DARGANI'S CLAIM OF UNFAIR TREATMENT IN THE SENATE INVESTIGATION Ferreting out the truth in an investigation, in aid of legislation, is a constitutionally-mandated task, especially for senators who want complete information so that a proper and responsive legislation can be crafted that will be beneficial to all. Attending a Senate hearing can be easy and it can be hard. It is hardest when witnesses do not cooperate and do not give or share information necessary to our faithful performance of our tasks. Mr. Dargani, his sister, and all other resource persons invited to the Senate hearing have been treated fairly, as fairly as the circumstances warranted. As Mr. Dargani continued to refuse to give us the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, he left the committee no choice but to use its rarely-used power to cite him for contempt- not to punish him, but to compel him to give us a complete picture of the issue being investigated. While rarely invoked, the Senate also will not hesitate to use its power of compulsion if, like in this matter, it is given the run-around. The Constitution recognizes and allows this action; the Revised Penal Code and jurisprudence has long approved of this legislative exercise. If he wants to clear the Darganis name, he and his sister should come forward and submit the pertinent documents we are asking from them. But while they continue to hide, people will believe they are as guilty of what they are accused of.