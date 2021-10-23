Press Release

October 23, 2021 To sustain downward trend in COVID-19 cases, Bong Go appeals for continued compliance and cooperation towards pandemic recovery As the Philippines experiences a downward trend in COVID-19 cases this week compared to previous periods, Senate Committee on Health Chair Christopher "Bong" Go warned the public not to be complacent in order not to waste the collective bayanihan efforts and sacrifices of all Filipinos. As of October 21, the Department of Health stated that the seven-day average of daily new cases in the capital region is already approaching the level seen prior to the March and April surge. "Ayon sa DOH, dahan-dahan nang bumababa ang bilang ng mga bagong kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa kung ikumpara noong mga nagdaang buwan na lampas sampung libo ang mga ito," said Go. "Walang tigil ang ating pagbabakuna at pagimplementa ng mga patakaran upang proteksyunan ang buhay at kabuhayan ng mga Pilipino," Go assured. The health department credited the improved numbers to the high vaccination rate in Metro Manila and the government's Prevent-Detect-Isolate-Treat-Reintegrate strategy. "Ngunit, tulad ng lagi kong sinasabi, huwag po tayong magpakakampante dahil hindi pa po tapos ang laban. Sumunod pa rin po tayo sa mga health protocols at iengganyo natin ang ating mga kasamahan sa komunidad na magpabakuna na," Go warned. He appealed to Filipinos to comply with necessary health protocols and cooperate with authorities in order to sustain the downward trend leading to pandemic recovery. "Huwag nating sayangin ang pagsisikap ng ating mga kawani sa gobyerno, healthcare workers, frontliners, at higit sa lahat, ang kooperasyon at disiplina ng bawat Pilipino," he added. Go said that the downward trend attests to the effectiveness of science-based government pandemic response. "Nakikita na natin ang downward trend sa bilang ng mga nahahawaang tao sa NCR Plus 8 bubble area (NCR + Cebu, Davao, Batangas, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Pampanga at Rizal) na noon ay tinaguriang mga hotspots ng pandemya," he said. "We are now seeing the light at the end of the long and dark tunnel. The more we should remain vigilant and not be complacent," he added. Go noted that Metro Manila has achieved herd immunity after vaccinating more than 80% of its population as the country continues to expand its vaccine rollout. "Kung mas bababa pa ang bilang ng nagkakasakit at patuloy na tataas ang mga nabakunahan, mas luluwag ang mga patakaran at unti unti na nating mabubuksan muli ang ating ekonomiya. Kaya nananawagan po ako sa lahat na magkaisa tayo para mabilis nating malampasan ang pandemyang ito," he said. If numbers continue to decline, the DOH said that quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila may soon ease to Alert Level 2. "Samantala, tuluy-tuloy ang vaccine rollout naman sa buong bansa na kung saan meron nang mahigit 25 million Filipinos na fully vaccinated at halos 30 million naman ang may first dose na as of October 21. Meron na rin tayong mahigit 93.66 milyong vaccine doses na dumating na sa bansa at higit 54 million nito ay administered na," he added. By the end of October, the government hopes to have fully vaccinated at least 85% of the eligible population in the NCR while expanding the rollout in the critical areas of Metro Cebu, Metro Davao, Bulacan, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Pampanga, and Rizal. "Sa mga nag-aalinlangan pa, kung mahal ninyo ang inyong pamilya at bilang tulong sa ating komunidad, pakiusap lang, magpabakuna na po kayo!," he urged. The government began expanding the national immunization program to the general public at the beginning of October, in accordance with vaccination guidelines recommended by health experts. "Bilang chair ng Senate Committee on Health, patuloy ang aking apela na sundin pa rin natin ang mga itinakdang health protocols, katulad ng pagsuot ng masks at face shield at pagsunod sa social distancing kung nasa pampublikong lugar, palaging paghugas ng mga kamay at pag-iwas na lumabas ng bahay kung hindi naman kinakailangan," said Go. He also thanked and praised frontliners and all essential workers for their compassion and sacrifices for their fellow Filipinos during the pandemic. "Sa huli, malaki at taus-puso ang aking pasasalamat sa lahat ng mga frontliners---mula sa mga doctors, nurses, ibang healthcare workers, utility personnel, security guards, kapulisan at kasundaluhan, mga opisyal sa barangay, mga market vendors, ordinaryong manggagawa at lahat ng mga Pilipinong nagmamalasakit sa kapwa," said Go. "Patuloy lang tayong makiisa sa gobyerno upang malampasan natin ito bilang isang mas matatag at nagkakaisang bansa," he ended.