Lacson Health Agenda Gets a Boost from Senior Govt Health Officials

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-health-agenda-gets-a-boost-from-senior-govt-health-officials

Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson's health agenda just got a big boost when former Health Secretary Esperanza Cabral, former Food and Drug Administration Director General Dr. Kenneth Hartigan-Go and Eye Bank Foundation president Dr. Minguita Padilla formally presented their proposed national health agenda to the presidential candidate.

The agenda was delivered on the first week of October to Lacson's policy team upon their request, to which Lacson has formally accepted.

The proposal, entitled "Health Agenda 2022 and Beyond," is the product of Cabral, Hartigan-Go, and Padilla's collective experience in the health sector and in government. It was prepared as a guide for all interested presidential candidates in health care policy.

Padilla, who is also a senatorial candidate of Partido Reporma chaired by Senator Lacson, said that the group's philosophy is that health should be beyond politics.

The three proponents also hope that the next president will have sound health policies.

The group has since been joined by other former and current health officials and members of the academe.

Lacson and his team have assured the three that they will closely study the health agenda as a guide for their health policies and programs. These include action plans that will address the country's COVID-19 response and long-term plans to improve healthcare in the Philippines beginning 2022 and beyond.