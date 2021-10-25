Bong Go appeals to concerned government agencies to study possible fuel discounts or subsidy amid rising global oil prices

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has urged the Department of Energy, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Transportation, among other concerned agencies, to study the possibility of offering fuel discounts and subsidy for strategic sectors as the rising world oil prices burden the Filipino public.

"Ang sunud-sunod na pagtaas ng presyo ng langis sa world market ay dumadagdag sa pasanin ng mga Pilipinong patuloy na tinatamaan ng kasalukuyang pandemya," said Go in a statement.

"Umaapela ako sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno, lalo na sa DOE, DA at DOTr, na pag-aralan kaagad ang posibleng pagbigay ng fuel discounts or subsidy para sa mga strategic sectors natin, katulad ng public transport, food deliveries at iba pa," he added.

Go believes that by giving these benefits, they will be able to help Filipinos cope with their financial burdens due to the oil prices. "Maliban sa mga karaniwang commuters, makakatulong din ito sa pag-kontrol sa posibleng pagtaas sa presyo ng mga pagkain at iba pang pangunahing pangangailangan na nakasalalay sa mga byahero mula sa mga producers papunta sa mga palengke at consumers," he added.

As global economic activity improves and nations reopen, energy prices rise from record lows set in 2020.

Following a surge in the third quarter, the World Bank predicts that world oil prices would remain elevated until 2022, adding to inflationary strains in countries like the Philippines which import all of its oil supplies.

Energy prices are expected to be substantially higher in 2021 than they were in 2020 and are expected to remain in such level until the first half of 2022.

Meanwhile, Go also called for the possibility of amending pertinent law to allow the temporary suspension of fuel excise tax at times when the world oil price rises.

"Pag-aralan din natin ang posibleng pag-amyenda sa kasalukuyang batas upang mapahintulutan ang temporary suspension ng fuel excise tax sa panahong masyadong mataas ang presyo ng langis sa world market," said Go.

"Mandato nating nasa gobyerno na pagaanin ang bigat na dinadala ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na ngayong meron pa tayong krisis na pilit malampasan. Huwag na nating dagdagan ang pahirap sa kanila," he added.

Finally, Go stated that continuing projects to strengthen the country's mass transportation infrastructure will be critical in guaranteeing that Filipinos can travel quickly and comfortably despite the ongoing challenges.

"Samantala, kailangang ipagpatuloy natin ang mga proyektong lalong nagpapabuti sa ating mass transportation system, katulad ng mga dagdag na railways, upang maging mas efficient, mas mabilis at maginhawa ang pagbibyahe ng ating mga kababayan," said Go.

"Proteksyunan ang buhay at kabuhayan ng mga Pilipino. Labanan ang hirap at gutom. Ituloy ang mga pagbabagong patungo sa mas maginhawang buhay. No Filipino should be left behind in our quest for total recovery from this pandemic," he added.