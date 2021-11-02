Press Release

November 2, 2021 De Lima condemns killing of radio anchor in Davao del Sur, urges for swift passage of bill on journalist protection Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima condemned the recent brutal killing of radio anchor Orlando "Dondon" Dinoy inside his rented house in Bansalan town, Davao del Sur. De Lima, a social justice and human rights champion, said she hopes that the recent incident will prompt her Senate colleagues to help push for the swift passage of her Proposed Senate Bill (SB) No. 1523 or the "Journalist Protection Act of 2020." "As we commemorate International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, we join the media community in condemning the brutal killing of radio anchor Orlando 'Dondon' Dinoy," she said. "Another member of the media brutally slain. Another call for a prompt and impartial investigation. Another prayer, hoping that it will be the last of the killings. But it will never stop as long as impunity remains to be a state policy," she added. Based on media reports, Dinoy, a reporter of Catholic radio station dxOM in Kidapawan City, was gunned down in his residence in Bansalan, Davao del Sur last Oct. 30. Media Security Task Force Executive Director Undersecretary Joel Egco was reportedly mum on details of Dinoy's death but shared that they are looking into the possible involvement of two or three individuals. Dinoy was the 21st journalist killed since 2016, according to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP). In urging her colleagues to help push for the passage of SB No. 1523, De Lima underscored the importance of crafting laws that will protect media practitioners who risk their lives to provide the public with relevant and updated news. "Our fight against human rights violations entails that we continue to push, vigilantly, for laws that will strengthen safety and security measures for those who are risking their lives to serve as critical voices of the people amid an environment of pervasive impunity," she added. Under her proposed measure, media entities are required to grant additional insurance coverage and hazard pay to journalists and other media persons on field assignments, including those who are assigned to cover disease-infected areas and disaster-stricken zones. In the Global Impunity Index 2021 released by the Committee to Protect Journalists in October, the Philippines remains to be the 7th deadliest in the world for journalists in terms of unresolved cases.