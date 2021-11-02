STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON COMELEC'S DEAL WITH LOGISTICS FIRM LINKED TO DENNIS UY

At the very least, this award deserves closer scrutiny.

It should be noted that ever since he donated to the President's campaign, Dennis Uy has seen his business empire expand considerably in the last 6 years.

Consider how Uy has snagged 2 national "crown jewels:": the third telco franchise and Malampaya.

Isn't it conflict of interest for a Dennis Uy company to handle the logistics for the crucial 2022 elections? How do we assure different sectors that the contract will not result in possible undue influence vis a vis the conduct of the vote? How do we protect our electoral process from possible foreign influence, given Dennis Uy's established links with China?

There should always be watchdogs in place to ensure that nothing underhanded happens. The people have to stay vigilant.