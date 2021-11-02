It's a job issue: Villanueva says PhilHealth megabillions debt to hospitals to lead to hemorrhage of med staff

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) delays in reimbursing private hospitals for treating members of the state health insurer will make it harder for hospitals to retain critical manpower, Senator Joel Villanueva said today.

"This is also a jobs issue. When reimbursement is slow the flight of talent accelerates," Villanueva, chair of the Senate labor committee, said.

PhilHealth, he added, should be the reason for retaining private hospitals' staff, not the cause of their departure, "especially at a time when the pull of foreign recruiters is strong."

When private hospitals suffer from workforce reduction, it is the public that suffers, Villanueva said.

"You can have hospital beds but without medical staff, those beds are reduced to pieces of furniture," he said.

"During an epidemic, when the call is 'all hands on deck,' the role of a state corporation is to ensure that frontline units operate at optimum capacity. Parang logistical provider so that frontliners can operate at full capacity," he said.

"PhilHealth reimbursement is a critical part of the supply chain. Yan ang dapat maintindihan ng gobyerno," Villanueva said.

An official of the 700-member Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines, Inc. (PHAPi) on Monday complained that as of August, PhilHealth owed them P20 billion in unpaid claims.

Villanueva said PhilHealth should aim for a "zero backlog goal" in settling reimbursement claims by the end of the year.

By failing to solve the long festering problem of slow reimbursement, PhilHealth is unwittingly aiding headhunters in recruiting nurses to work abroad, Villanueva said.

Usaping trabaho: Bilyong utang ng PhilHealth sa mga ospital, magdudulot ng 'brain drain' sa healthcare workers --Villanueva

Ang pagkabalam ng pagbabayad ng utang ng PhilHealth sa mga pribadong ospital ay magdudulot ng malaking kahirapan sa mga pagamutang ito na mapanatili ang mga healthcare workers o HCWs sa frontlines, ayon kay Senator Joel Villanueva.

"Isa po itong usaping trabaho. Pag mabagal ang reimbursement, mas mabilis ang pag-alis ng mga healthcare workers sa mga ospital dito sa atin," ani Villanueva, chair ng Senate labor committee.

PhilHealth dapat ang maging dahilan para sila ay manatili, hindi ang mitsa ng kanilang pag-alis, lalo na sa panahong maraming recruiter sa ibang bansa na naghahanap ng talento ng Pilipino sa larangang medikal, sabi pa ni Villanueva.

Dagdag pa niya, kapag nabawasan ang HCWs sa mga ospital, ang publiko ang mas nahihirapan dahil sa kakulangan ng mag-aalaga sa kanila.

"Madami ka ngang bakanteng kama sa ospital, pero kung wala namang gagamot o titingin sayo, walang rin itong kwenta," aniya.

"Sa panahon ng pandemya na dapat 'all hands on deck,' ang responsibilidad ng PhiHealth ay siguraduhing maayos na nag-ooperate ang mga frontlines. Para itong logistical provider para makapagtrabaho ng maayos ang mga frontliners natin," sabi pa ng senador.

"Kritikal ang reimbursement mula sa PhilHealth. Yan ang dapat maintindihan ng gobyerno," dagdag ni Villanueva.

Isang opisyal ng 700-member Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines, Inc. o PHAPi ay nagpahayag nitong Lunes na hanggang Agosto, umabot na sa P20 bilyon ang utang ng PhilHealth sa mga pribadong ospital.

Ani Villanueva, "zero backlog goal" ang dapat gawin ng PhilHealth sa pagbabayad nito ng utang bago matapos ang taon.

Dahil kung ito ay mabibigo sa layuning ito, tinutulungan lang ng PhilHealth ang mga recruiter sa ibang bansa na pitasin ang mga HCWs ng bansa.