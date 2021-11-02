Press Release

November 2, 2021 Villars congratulate the winners in the 4th Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge 2021; cite significant contributions to the nation CITING their efforts to help ward off poverty amid the challenges brought by the Covid pandemic, former Secretary Mark Villar, Deputy Speaker Camille Villar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vista Land Mr. Paolo Villar and Sen. Cynthia Villar led the awarding ceremonies and congratulated the winners of the 4th Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge. "We know it is more challenging this year because of the situation we are all in, but you all rose to the occasion despite the challenges. We hope you will continue your winning ways in helping our fellow Filipinos beat poverty," Sen. Villar told the winners. Rep. Villar recognized the selfless act of the youth in helping their communities and chosen beneficiaries to get them out of their hardships at this time when self- preservation is the most important thing in this health and economic crisis. "This is youth empowerment. You have proven that despite your young age, you can maximize your potential to bring the much-need hope and joy to your communities," she said. For his part, the former DPWH secretary Mark Villar told the youth, "Let this awarding remind you that we believe in you and in the causes of your social enterprises. " He said the program intends not merely to encourage the youth to engage in business for profit or livelihood. He also said it goes beyond just lifting you and your family from the cycle of impoverished life. This is also about change," said the former Cabinet official. "Through the deeds and little causes you advocate with your social enterprises, you spark change for the betterment of our society," he further told the youth. Villar SIPAG Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge is a competition designed to encourage and empower youth organizations to embark on social enterprises that made significant impact in reducing poverty in their respective communities. Participants were composed of college students, out-of-school youth, young professionals, and young entrepreneurs among others. Each organization received P100,000 cash incentive and the highly coveted Villar SIPAG Award trophy. This year's award recipients are: 1.Christian Youth Fellowship -Quezon City, NCR 2.Tanghalan ng Mandaluyong, Inc. - Mandaluyong City, NCR 3.Pinablin 4H Calasiao, Inc. - Calasiao,Pangasinan, Region 1 4. Rice-Up Farmers, Inc. -Lubao, Pampanga, Region 3 5.Youth for Mindoro Calapan, Oriental Mindoro, Region 4B 6.Borres Youth Leadership Institute Inc. - Roxas City, Capiz, Region 6 7.Cebuano Youth Ambassadors, Inc. - Cebu City,Cebu, Region 7 8.Shadow Arts Theater Organization - Palo, Leyte, Region 8 9.Vitali 4-H Club -Vitali, Zamboanga City Region 9 10.Youth Cooperative for Ecological Protection -Nazareth, Cagayan de Oro City, Region 10 11. Peace Creed Philippines - Midsayap,North Cotabato,Region 12 12. E-Agrikultura Farmers Organization, Inc. - Butuan City, CARAGA The senator noted that the entries to the poverty reduction challenge underwent rigid evaluation, comprehensive screenings. They also had to meet specific criteria like sustainability and successful poverty reduction strategy. She assured that the Villar SIPAG, where she sits as director, will continue to recognize the outstanding youth-led groups or enterprises that have made a significant impact on poverty reduction in their communities.#### Mga Villar, binati ang mga nagwagi sa 4th Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge 2021; kinilala ang kanilang mahalagang ambag sa bansa Sa pagkilala sa kanilang pagpupursigi na puksain ang kahirapan sa kabila ng hamon ng Covid pandemic, pinangunahan nina dating DPWH Secretary Mark Villar, Deputy Speaker Camille Villar, Vista Land President and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Paolo Villar at Sen. Cynthia Villar ang awarding ceremonies sa 4th Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge, at binati ang mga nagwagi rito. "We know it is more challenging this year because of the situation we are all in, but you all rose to the occasion despite the challenges. We hope you will continue your winning ways in helping our fellow Filipinos beat poverty," pahayag ni Sen. Villar sa mga nanalo. Kinilala ni Rep. Villar ang 'selfless act' ng mga kabataan sa pagtulong sa kanilang komunidad at napiling beneficiaries para hanguin sila sa kahirapan ngayong pinakamahalaga ang self- preservation sa ating kinakaharap na health and economic crisis. "This is youth empowerment. You have proven that despite your young age, you can maximize your potential to bring the much-need hope and joy to your communities," ayon pa sa kanya. Pahayag ni dating Sec. Villar sa mga kabataan, "Let this awarding remind you that we believe in you and in the causes of your social enterprises. " Sinabi niya na layunin ng programa na hindi lamang hikayatin ang mga kabataan na mag negosyo para sa kita o kabuhayan. "It goes beyond just lifting you and your family from the cycle of impoverished life. This is also about change," sabi pa ng dating Cabinet official. "Through the deeds and little causes you advocate with your social enterprises, you spark change for the betterment of our society," dagdag pa niya. Isang kumpetisyon ang Villar SIPAG Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge upang himukin ang mga kabataan sa social enterprises at palakasin ang youth organizations. Hangad nito na magkaroon ng mahalagang epekto ang social enterprises sa pagpapababa ng antas ng kahirapan sa mga komunidad. Ang mga kalahok sa patimpalak ay college students, out-of-school youth, young professionals, at young entrepreneurs. Ang bawat organization ay tumanggap ng P100,000 cash incentive at highly-coveted Villar SIPAG Award trophy. Ang mga nawagi ngayong taon ay ang mga sumusunod: 1.Christian Youth Fellowship -Quezon City, NCR 2.Tanghalan ng Mandaluyong, Inc. - Mandaluyong City, NCR 3.Pinablin 4H Calasiao, Inc. - Calasiao,Pangasinan, Region 1 4. Rice-Up Farmers, Inc. -Lubao, Pampanga, Region 3 5.Youth for Mindoro Calapan, Oriental Mindoro, Region 4B 6.Borres Youth Leadership Institute Inc. - Roxas City, Capiz, Region 6 7.Cebuano Youth Ambassadors, Inc. - Cebu City,Cebu, Region 7, 8.Shadow Arts Theater Organization - Palo, Leyte, Region 8 9.Vitali 4-H Club -Vitali, Zamboanga City Region 9 10.Youth Cooperative for Ecological Protection -Nazareth, Cagayan de Oro City, Region 10 11. Peace Creed Philippines - Midsayap,North Cotabato,Region 12 12. E-Agrikultura Farmers Organization, Inc. - Butuan City, CARAGA Ipinahayag ng senador na sumailalim sa rigid evaluation at comprehensive screenings ang lahat ng entries sa poverty reduction challenge. Natugunan din nila ang specific criteria gaya ng sustainability at successful poverty reduction strategy. Tiniyak ng senador na magpapatuloy ang Villar SIPAG, kung saan siya ang director, na parangalan ang outstanding youth-led groups o enterprises na nakatulong sa kanilang komunidad.###