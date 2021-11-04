Press Release

November 4, 2021 De Lima: Comelec's contract with F2 Logistics a clear disregard of a conflict of interest case Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima criticized the Commission on Election's (Comelec's) signing of contract with F2 Logistics, a firm linked to businessman Dennis Uy, a close associate of Mr. Duterte. De Lima maintained that the Comelec award to F2 Logistics is a clear disregard of a conflict of interest case, saying that Uy represents Duterte's interests. "Handing over the contract on the delivery of 2022 election paraphernalia, including counting machines, to Duterte crony Dennis Uy is basically asking the wolf to guard the sheep. No 'ifs' or 'buts' about it," she said in her Dispatch from Crame No. 1167. Despite being questioned for conflict of interest because Uy is a close ally of Duterte, Comelec still signed the ?535.99-million contract with F2 Logistics for the distribution of ballots, vote-counting machines, and other election paraphernalia for the 2022 elections. The contract was reportedly signed by Comelec Commissioner Sheriff Abas and F2 Logistics president Efren Uy on Oct. 29. The lady Senator from Bicol said Uy is not any ordinary campaign donor because like Michael Yang, he is Duterte's most favored crony, proof of which is the grant of major government contracts to the businessman's companies, including the Malampaya oil and gas field contract. "Before Duterte became president, Dennis Uy was a minor player in big business, if not a total non-entity in major government projects. After Duterte became president, Dennis Uy has dominated not only in government contracts, but in Philippine big business in general," she said. "There is therefore reason to believe that Dennis Uy's interests are also Duterte's. The two are most likely business partners, or worse, Dennis Uy is Duterte's dummy in the plunder of public funds through the irregular acquisition of government contracts. This is crony capitalism at its worst," she added. De Lima stressed that Comelec should have done more, and not merely relied on the absence of a law prohibiting campaign donors from bidding in election contracts. "This goes to the most fundamental, most elementary and even the most commonly understood meaning of the word 'fair' in the phrase 'fair elections.' The Comelec crying about an 'absence of law' is a Comelec that has either forgotten or forsaken its mandate under the Constitution," she added.