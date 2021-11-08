On the 'No Vaccination, No Subsidy' Proposal

While we agree that all Filipinos should get the jab done, is withholding much-needed aid for poor families the best way for government to get its job done?

Even from a health and medical perspective, not all of our citizens can be vaccinated, so it stands to reason that a socio-economic safety net should also be approached in the same manner.

Thus it might be more prudent for the Department of Interior and Local Government and the relevant authorities concerned to consider an incentivized approach to vaccination, rather than a blanket "no vaccine, no aid" policy.