Press Release

November 9, 2021 Senate extols Metrobank Foundation's 10 Outstanding Filipino awardees Recognizing their contribution in promoting a culture of excellence in their respective fields, the Senate today adopted a resolution honoring Metrobank Foundation's 10 Outstanding Filipinos for 2021. Sen. Nancy Binay, chairperson of the final board of judges for the Metrobank search, said the adoption of Senate Resolution No. 838, taking into consideration Resolution Nos. 860, 874, and 899, recognized the achievements of the awardees who devoted themselves to make the lives of Filipinos better. "Our outstanding Filipinos showed to us that the sense of humanity need not be abstract, and our love for our country need not be defined by love nor beliefs. Truly our awardees remind us that love for our country, integrity, courage, and social responsibility are not merely broad abstract ideas but rather expressive Filipino traits that have genuine form and meaning," Binay said. This year, SRN 838 recognizes four teachers, three soldiers, and three police officers as models of excellence in their profession and lives in accordance with values of patriotism, integrity, and resourcefulness. The four teachers are Lou Sabrina S. Ongkiko of Culiat Elementary School, Quezon City; Jason B. Albaro of Muntinlupa National High School Main, Muntinlupa City; Maria Minerva P. Calimag, M.D., of University of Santo Tomas, Manila; and Iris Thiele Isip-Tan, M.D. of University of the Philippines - Manila, Manila. The three soldiers are: Technical Sergeant Jake P. Belino, Philippine Air Force (PAF), Non-Commissioned Office-in-Charge, Civil Military Operations Tactical Operations Group1, Tactical Operations Wing Northern Luzon; Lieutenant Colonel Elmer M. Boongaling, Philippine Army, Executive Officer, Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Plans, G5, Philippine Army, Fort Bonifacio; and Colonel Augusto N. Padua, PAF, Executive Officer, Office of the Assistant Chief of Air Staff for Operations, A-3, Philippine Air Force, Villamor Airbase. The awardees for the Philippine National Police are Police Senior Master Sergeant Mary Joy B. Ylana, Police Community Relations PNCO, Bogo City Police Station; Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace J. Pelare, Chief of Police, Talisay Police Station; and Police Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan P. Pablito, Assistant Chief, Regional Police Strategy Management Unit, Police Regional Office 6 Camp General Delgado. Sen. Panfilo Lacson said "no amount of accolades will be commensurate with the glory and hope that these public servants accorded the Filipino people." Sen. Win Gatchalian considered the stories of the Metrobank Foundation Awardees "a breather during these troubled and turbulent times," as they displayed remarkable acts of service even beyond their call of duty to Filipinos. "Mr. President, these extraordinary individuals are quietly fulfilling their sworn duties. But their professionalism, bravery, and sacrifices should not be left unnoticed and should instead be widely shared in inspiring our future teachers, law enforcers, and soldiers to replicate and even surpass their achievements," Gatchalian said. Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla manifested his intent to become co-author and co-sponsor of SRN 838, as he regarded the awardees as "beacons of hope for the country's recovery amid the Covid-19 crisis." For his part, Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri moved that all members of the Senate be made co-sponsors of SRN 838. "Therefore, let's not delay this measure any further, Mr President. I moved that we adopt proposed SRN 838, taking into consideration numbers 860, 874, 899, taking all members of the Senate as co-sponsors and co-authors of the measure," Zubiri said.