Press Release

November 10, 2021 Gatchalian files resolution on impact of BENECO-NEA standoff Senator Win Gatchalian has filed a resolution calling for a full-blown inquiry into the management standoff between Benguet Electric Cooperative Inc. (BENECO) and the National Electrification Administration (NEA). Gatchalian noted that while reports showed that regular services of the electric cooperatives, which had been interrupted by the forcible takeover by NEA-appointed officials last October 18 to 20, has resumed, there is yet to be a final resolution on the issue between BENECO and NEA. Gatchalian found out that BENECO is having difficulties in processing bank transactions as some accredited banks do not acknowledge the signature of Engr. Melchor S. Licoben as BENECO's general manager (GM). "Kailangang maiwasan na magkaroon ng pagkaantala sa operasyon ng electric cooperative na maaaring magresulta sa brownouts sa Baguio City o saan man sa 13 bayan na sineserbisyuhan ng kumpanya," Gatchalian said in filing Senate Resolution No. 945. The issue stemmed from the disagreement between the NEA and BENECO board of directors (BOD) on who should be appointed as the new GM following the retirement of the late Gerry Versoza on April 30, 2020. While the BENECO BOD issued three resolutions that named Licoben as the new GM, the NEA board of administrators (BOA) instead recommended Atty. Anna Marie Paz Rafael to the position. What ensued saw the assumption of Rafael in the morning of October 18, 2021 with the aid of around 50 heavily armed members of the Philippine National Police (PNP), causing alarm among BENECO employees who were fearful for their lives and safety. It also led to the closure of its office on October 18 to 19, leaving consumer concerns unattended. "It is important to ensure the continuous and reliable electricity service within the franchise area of BENECO amid the ongoing disagreements between the NEA and BENECO on the appointment of its GM. They have to make certain that the appointment of the GM is done in accordance with the current rules and regulations," the Senate Energy Committee Chairperson said. Gatchalian took note of the memorandum dated 24 October 2017 issued by NEA on the selection of GMs. Memorandum No. 2017-035 entitled the Revised Policy on the Selection, Hiring, Termination of Services/Suspension for General Managers of Electric Cooperative (3rd Revision) provides that the BOD of an EC shall appoint its GM in accordance with guidelines set forth by the NEA. # # # ________________________________________ Resolusyon para siyasatin ang epekto ng hidwaan ng BENECO-NEA inihain ni Gatchalian Naghain ng resolusyon si Senador Win Gatchalian upang siyasatin ang hindi pagkakaunawaan sa pagitan ng Benguet Electric Cooperative Inc. (BENECO) at ng National Electrification Administration (NEA). Kahit napabalitang bumalik na sa normal ang serbisyo ng BENECO, matapos magambala ang operasyon nito noong Oktubre 10 hanggang 20 noong sapilitang mag take-over ang mga hinirang na opisyal ng NEA, wala pa ring pinal at malinaw na proposisyon ang dalawang panig. Nalaman ni Gatchalian na nahihirapan ang BENECO sa proseso sa bangko dahil ayaw raw kilalanin ang pirma ni Engr. Melchor S. Licoben bilang general manager (GM) ng nasabing kooperatiba. "Kailangang maiwasan na magkaroon ng pagkaantala sa operasyon ng electric cooperative na maaaring magresulta sa brownouts sa Baguio City o saan man sa 13 bayan na sineserbisyuhan ng kumpanya," ani Gatchalian sa paghahain ng Senate Resolution No. 945. Nagsimula ang sigalot ng BENECO at NEA kasunod ng magkaibang pananaw nila kung sino ang dapat na umupong bagong GM matapos magretiro ni Gerry Versoza noong April 30, 2020. Naglabas ng tatlong resolusyon ang board of directors ng BENECO na himihirang kay Licoben bilang bagong GM pero ang inirekomenda ng board of administrators ng NEA ay si Atty. Anna Marie Paz Rafael sa pamamagitan din ng isang resolusyon. Ang sumunod na eksena ay ang pagsugod sa opisina ng BENECO ng madaling araw ng Oktubre 18, 2021 ng nasa 50 na armadong pulis para lamang ipatupad ang pag-upo ni Rafael na nagbunsod ng tensyon sa mga empleyado ng BENECO. Ito rin ang naging dahilan ng pansamantalang pagsasara ng opisina ng BENECO noong Oktubre 18 hanggang 19 at nakaantala sa serbisyo nito. "Mahalagang masiguro na patuloy at may maaasahang serbisyo ng kuryente sa nasasakupan ng BENECO sa gitna ng hidwaan ng NEA at BENECO sa isyu ng pagtatalaga ng bagong GM. Kailangang sundin ng bawat panig ang tamang prosesong paghirang ng GM batay sa mga umiiral na regulasyon at tuntunin," sabi ng Senate Energy Committee Chairperson. Pinaalala ni Gatchalian na batay sa Memorandum No. 2017-035 na inilabas ng NEA noong Oktubre 24, 2017 o ang Revised Policy on the Selection, Hiring, Termination of Services/Suspension for General Managers of Electric Cooperative (3rd Revision) na ang board of directors ng electric cooperative ang magtatalaga ng kanilang GM alinsunod sa mga alituntunin ng NEA. # # #