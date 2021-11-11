On the BIR Probe of 45 Suppliers that Bagged Contracts from PS-DBM

Whatever comes out of the subsequent criminal and administrative investigations being undertaken by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and the prosecutors, one thing is clear: Contrary to the President's earlier assertions, Senate inquiries definitely serve the purpose of making those abusing public funds accountable and liable for their misdeeds - not to mention the laws that may be crafted thereafter.

Both the BIR and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) should pursue their mandate under existing laws to run after all the shenanigans and their co-conspirators in government.

That said, it remains to be seen how the Executive Department will act on the findings of the investigation.