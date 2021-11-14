Press Release

November 14, 2021 Bong Go says PRRD to approve IATF recommendation on the limited use of face shields Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said that based on his discussion with President Rodrigo Duterte, the latter agreed with the proposal of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on the limited use of face shields. Go previously appealed to the IATF to reevaluate the mandatory use of face shields, citing the decreasing number of cases in the country and the number of individuals who have been vaccinated. "Sa pag-uusap namin ng Pangulo, aaprubahan na niya ang proposal ng IATF para limitado na lamang na paggamit ng mga face shields," said Go. "Ang pangunahing proteksyon naman natin ay ang mask at ang bakuna. Dagdag na proteksyon ang face shield pero pwede nang hindi gawing mandatory 'yan," he explained. In Resolution No. 148-D (s. 2021) dated 11 November 2021, the IATF proposed the mandatory use of face shields in community settings for areas under Alert Level 5, Enhanced Community Quarantine, and granular lockdowns. For areas under Alert Level 4, the local government units and private establishments are given discretion to mandate the use of face shields. For areas under Alert Levels 3, 2 and 1, the use of face shields shall be voluntary. The abovementioned protocols are unaffected by the continued mandatory usage of face shields in medical and quarantine facilities, as well as the requirement that healthcare professionals use them in healthcare settings. Earlier, Go has expressed his support for the proposal to make use of face shields non-mandatory but urged the public to wait for the advice of authorities and experts. He also called on Filipinos to remain vigilant amid the ongoing threats of COVID-19 to not put to waste the efforts to overcome the pandemic. "Ako naman po, personally, as Senate Committee on Health Chairperson, ay kung maaari ano na lang, huwag nang gawing mandatory (sa mga low-risk)," Go said during distribution of assistance to residents of Antipolo City in Rizal on Tuesday, November 9. "I'm appealing sa IATF, kung maaari, luwagan na po. Kung maaari, gawing voluntary na lang. Kung hindi naman po kailangan na, lalung-lalo na po sa mga lugar na hindi naman dikit-dikit 'yung tao, ay pwede nang makapag-adjust," added Go earlier. Go supports the gradual relaxation of physical and mobility restrictions, especially for fully vaccinated individuals, which will boost the recovery of the economy. "Suportado ko rin po ang unti-unting pagluwag ng ating mga patakaran, lalo na sa mga nabakunahan, na upang makatulong sa pagpapaunlad ng ating ekonomiya," said Go. "Isa na rito ang paglilimita sa paggamit ng face shields upang makahinga nang konti ang mga Pilipino at mapagaan ang hirap na kanilang dinadala," he added. "Gayunpaman, huwag po tayo maging kumpyansa. Mag-ingat pa rin at sumunod sa mga patakaran. Ang disiplina at kooperasyon ng bawat isa sa atin ay makapagliligtas ng buhay ng ating kapwa Pilipino," he ended.