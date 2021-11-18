Press Release

November 18, 2021 Bong Go unveils business and economic plans in front of industry leaders Presidential aspirant Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" T. Go emphasized the importance of continuing the programs of the Duterte Administration, particularly those that promote economic growth and improve the welfare of Filipinos. Go presented his campaign platform, including his plans related in business and the economy, in front of members of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), the largest business organization in the country, during PCCI's Presidentiables' Forum held on November 18, which was conducted as part of the 47th Philippine Business Conference and Expo. In his opening statement, Go underscored his battle cry of "Serbisyong may tapang at malasakit." He vowed to continue to enforce, implement, and improve the current Administration's programs that include among others the Pondo sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso (P3) microfinancing scheme program that provided assistance to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), especially those that were greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Go further said that his Administration will aim for recovery by 2022 by providing assistance to MSMEs by giving access to credit and financial assistance to distressed businesses, and mandating government financial institutions to expand their credit programs to assist affected MSMEs in meeting their liquidity needs. Go also believes that the Build Build Build program should be continued to fuel economic recovery, and plans to continue partnering with the private sector, improve tax collections, and exercise prudent fiscal management to ensure sustainability of the program. For the agriculture and fisheries sectors, Senator Go said he will continue to build agriculture support systems and infrastructure, and enhance the National Rice Program, Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund, and other programs for farmers and fisherfolk. Go likewise fully supports digital transformation and increasing productivity, citing the proposed E-Governance Act, which he authored in the Senate, and can serve as a blueprint and model in transforming many processes digitally. On education, Go assured that the implementation of the Duterte Administration's legacy that ensured greater access to quality education and training that provided free tuition fees in state colleges and universities, will continue in his Administration. In closing, Go assured the business sector that sustaining the gains of the Duterte Administration, which he articulated as one with a proven track record of competence and compassionate service, will be the way to go to sustain the nation's gains amidst the unprecedented challenges of our times.