Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Chinese Coast Guard blocking Philippine boats

I vehemently condemn the recent incident in Ayungin Shoal, in which Chinese Coast Guard vessels blocked and water cannoned Philippine boats that were on their way to supply food for our military personnel.

This is an outright and unacceptable violation of our sovereign rights and jurisdiction.

Matagal na akong galit sa lantarang pagbastos ng Tsina sa ating karapatan at karagatan. I share Sec. Locsin's outrage and I support his move to protest this incessant bullying to H.E. Huang Xilian, the Ambassador of China, and to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing. It is only right that China and her representatives know that we will not keep mum.

Alam natin na nasa tama tayo. Atin ang West Philippine Sea, at kailanman, walang karapatan ang Tsina na mag-astang may-ari. Pinanawagan ko rin sa Malacanang na mariing ikondena ang pangyayaring ito. Let us show our military personnel, the very same people who risk their lives for our country, that we will always defend them.

Handa nila tayong depensahan, ipakita naman natin na hindi rin natin sila iiwan.