Press Release

November 21, 2021 Gatchalian urges NEA, Beneco to compromise to avert possible power disruptions Worried that the leadership impasse will disrupt the operations of Benguet Electric Cooperative (BENECO), Senator Win Gatchalian urged the National Electrification Administration (NEA) to undertake efforts to reach a middle ground with the employees and officers of the utility company. "My worry is the stability of the operations of BENECO. Baguio is a highly urbanized city and BENECO supplies electricity to Baguio and 13 towns in the province of Benguet. Seeing your electric cooperative being manhandled doesn't send a good signal to consumers and that is a concern," Gatchalian said during the interpellation on the budget of energy agencies at the Senate. "We told NEA to look into this matter and find a compromise rather than a litigation or a forceful implementation. Residents and business owners alike are worried if there will be any sabotage in the operations of BENECO or if disruptions in their electricity supply will take place in the days to come," the senator added. But even as he made the call, the Senate Energy Committee Chairperson emphasized that the planned inquiry into the issues between BENECO and NEA will still push through as the conduct of the proceedings is in aid of legislation. Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed by BENECO against a NEA official, former PCOO Assistant Secretary lawyer Ana Marie Rafael, and several others before the city prosecutor's office after the takeover of BENECO's main headquarters on October 18. Rafael was appointed by NEA as BENECO's general manager who was later on rejected by the power cooperative board. NEA Chief Emmanuel Juaneza, on the other hand, said there is a pending case against BENECO related to audit findings conducted by the internal NEA audit team. Just recently, the provincial board of Benguet declared Rafael persona non grata. NEA legal officer Omar Mayo had also been declared persona non grata in Benguet. Mayo is said to have led the armed takeover of the BENECO main headquarters last month. # # # _______________________________________________________________ Gatchalian: Baka makaapekto sa suplay ng kuryente ang sigalot ng NEA, Beneco Sa pangambang baka makaapekto sa suplay ng kuryente ang sigalot ng National Electrification Administration (NEA) at ng Benguet Electric Cooperative (BENECO), hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang NEA na gumawa ng hakbang para matapos na ang hindi pagkakaunawaan ng mga opisyal at empleyado ng dalawang panig. "Ang ikinababahala ko ay baka magambala ang operasyon ng BENECO. Ang Baguio ay isang highly urbanized city at umaasa sa serbisyo ng BENECO and Baguio pati na ang 13 bayan ng probinsya ng Benguet. Hindi magandang senyales para sa mga konsyumer ang makita nilang ginagamitan ng pwersa ang kanilang kooperatiba," sabi ni Gatchalian sa kasagsagan ng debate sa Senado hinggil sa panukalang pondo ng mga ahensyang nasa ilalim ng Department of Energy (DOE). "Kaya sinabi namin sa NEA na wag ipagkibit-balikat ang isyu at solusyunan agad ito upang hindi na umabot sa puntong magkasuhan pa sa korte o kaya ay idaan sa dahas ang pagluluklok ng bagong general manager ng Beneco. Nag-aalala na ang mga residente at mga negosyante sa maaari pang mangyari sa mga susunod na araw," dagdag pa ng senador. Sa kabila ng panawagan ng Senate Energy Committee Chairperson na mag-ayos na ang dalawang kampo, hindi ito nangangahulugan aniya na hindi na itutuloy ang planong pag-iimbestiga sa mga isyu na kinasasangkutan ng BENECO at NEA. Nilinaw ni Gatchalian na ang imbestigasyon ay para malaman kung anong kaukulang panukalang batas ang dapat ibalangkas. Nagsampa na ng reklamo ang BENECO sa city prosecutor's office laban sa isang opisyal ng NEA, dating PCOO Assistant Secretary Ana Marie Rafael na siyang inuupo ng NEA na GM ng BENECO, at iba pa nilang kasamahan kaugnay sa sinasabing sapilitang pag-takeover sa main headquarters ng BENECO noong Oktubre 18. Ang pagtatalaga ng NEA kay Rafael ay mariing tinututulan ng cooperative board. Samantala, may nakabinbing kaso naman laban sa BENECO na may kinalaman hindi sa nangyaring gulo kundi sa audit na ginawa ng internal audit team ng NEA. Matatandaang idineklara si Rafael na persona non grata ng provincial board ng Benguet. Nauna nang idineklarang persona non grata si NEA legal officer Omar Mayo na itinuturong nanguna sa takeover na nangyari sa BENECO main headquarters noong nakaraang buwan. # # #