Press Release

November 22, 2021 Opening statement on the proposed 2022 budget of State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED)

By Senator Pia S. Cayetano

Vice Chairperson, Senate Finance Committee It is my honor to sponsor and defend the budget of our higher education agencies: the Commission on Higher Education in the amount of P52,085,883,000; and our state universities and colleges in the amount of P78,104,409,000. While COVID-19 is primarily a health issue, it cannot be denied that the pandemic has also heavily disrupted the education of our young, which translates to immense learning losses and consequently, their capacity to earn. Students from poor households are especially at a greater risk of falling behind. As sponsor of the education sector's budget and the Chairperson on the Committee on SDGs, Innovation, and Futures Thinking, this representation, along with the Chairperson of the Finance Committee, has been prioritizing investments in higher education, not only to mitigate the impact of this pandemic, but more importantly, to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education, and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, consistent with our commitments to the SDGs and the Filipino people. We are also mindful that investing in learners is an exercise of futures thinking, given the long-term positive effects on the workforce and the economy. To this end, we submit this budget. We are open and looking forward to the interpellation of our colleagues, in the view of further improving this budget and even increasing the budget of our higher education institutions.