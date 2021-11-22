|
Press Release
November 22, 2021
SP Vicente C. Sotto III on voluntary drug test
Malinaw naman ang resulta ng aming drug test. NEGATIVE po sa illegal na droga using the Multi Drug One-step immunometric assay method.
This is nothing new to me. When I ran for the Senate during the 2016 elections, I also did a voluntary drug test in Cebu.
I firmly believe that leaders of our country should be drug-free. They should lead by example and by conviction. If they cannot do this, then how will the people follow, believe and obey them?
Illegal drugs is a serious issue with or without the election season.
