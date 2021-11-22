SP Vicente C. Sotto III on voluntary drug test

Malinaw naman ang resulta ng aming drug test. NEGATIVE po sa illegal na droga using the Multi Drug One-step immunometric assay method.

This is nothing new to me. When I ran for the Senate during the 2016 elections, I also did a voluntary drug test in Cebu.

I firmly believe that leaders of our country should be drug-free. They should lead by example and by conviction. If they cannot do this, then how will the people follow, believe and obey them?

Illegal drugs is a serious issue with or without the election season.