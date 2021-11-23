Dela Rosa defends NTF-ELCAC for fallen soldiers, civilians victimized by NPAs

SENATOR Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa is dedicating his strong defense of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) and its development program to soldiers who died fighting New People's Army (NPA) rebels as well as civilians victimized by the decades-long insurgency.

"Ide-dedicate ko ito sa kanila at sa ating mga kababayan doon sa kabundukan na matagal nang nagnanais na mapansin ng ating gobyerno. 'Yun ang aking desire," he said on Monday.

Speaking in a radio interview, Dela Rosa said he wanted to end the insurgency problem, as well as the sufferings of the people in communities and barangays in the mountains because of the apparent decades-long government neglect, which is being exploited by the NPA to recruit them to the communist movement.

"Decades of neglect. At ito (NTF-ELCAC) na ngayon ang solusyon ng problema na 'yan. Hindi bala at baril kundi proyekto, social services. Kasi, sabi nga natin, kahit na patayin mo man 'yung last na rebelde ng NPA, kung hindi mo mapatay 'yung rason, 'yung root-cause ng insurgency, which is kapabayaan ng gobyerno, hindi pa rin matapos ang insurgency. Meron at meron pa ring magrerebelde," he said.

According to Dela Rosa, the NTF-ELCAC is a game-changer in the anti-insurgency campaign, as he noted its successes like the dismantling of many guerilla fronts and the surrendering NPA commanders.

"So ito, na ngayon ang solusyon. This is the game-changer sa ating problema sa insurgency at nakita natin, ang daming mga guerilla fronts na nawasak, nagiba, nawala na at maraming nag-surrender. Andaming mga commander na napatay, nahuli dahil nga dito sa NTF-ELCAC," he said.

In previous interviews, Dela Rosa said residents of barangays located in the mountains that have been freed from the clutches of the NPA are now living in peace and stability because of the NTF-ELCAC projects like barangay roads, health centers, potable water and electricity supplies, and other social services.