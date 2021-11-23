Press Release

November 23, 2021 Bong Go reiterates need for whole-of-government approach in addressing insurgency and poverty; backs NTF-ELCAC Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reaffirmed his support for the efforts of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict to sustain its humanitarian and development projects in conflict-affected areas. Go also backed calls to provide sufficient funding for these endeavors. In an interview after visiting the Dr. Jorge Royeca Hospital in General Santos City on Monday, November 22, the lawmaker maintained that the projects which aim to reduce poverty and promote sustainable development are encouraging more communities to participate in the counter-insurgency efforts of the government. "Ako, (full) support ako na i-restore 'yung budget ng NTF-ELCAC dahil nakakaengganyo ito halimbawa ng barangay na gusto namang umunlad ang lugar nila. Kadalasan kasi 'yung mga conflict areas, 'yung napapasok ng mga komunista ay 'yung mga barangay na hindi talaga maunlad. Halos walang semento, walang proyekto," said Go. "Ngayon, naeengganyo silang tumulong na i-clear 'yung mga barangay nila para umunlad sila. Insentibo ito para tumulong sila sa gobyerno at wala namang masama doon," he added. The anti-insurgency task force was initially allocated PhP28.12 billion, about PhP9 billion higher than what it received in 2021, under the proposed National Expenditure Program. The proposed budget was adopted by the House of Representatives before being slashed to a mere PhP4 billion by the Senate during its deliberations. To support the counter-insurgency effort, the NTF-ELCAC has successfully implemented various collaborative projects. Under its Poverty Reduction, Livelihood and Employment Program, it has provided 710 barangays with skills training with 1,576 interventions from various agencies, such as the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and 194 barangays with livelihood training with 268 interventions. Its Infrastructure Development Program has also assisted in the construction of a total of 25,245 bridges and 99,070 kilometers road from 2018 to 2020. Moreover, its Local Government Empowerment Program has gotten a total of 1,715 local government units to denounce the communist terrorist groups (CTG), 84% or 1,436 of which have approved a resolution declaring CTGs as personas non grata in their respective localities, as of July 2021. Recalling his own experiences in Davao city, the senator underscored the need for such government programs, services and support to address the root causes of conflict and give former rebels an opportunity to be reintegrated into society. He likewise reaffirmed his commitment to supporting programs and projects that would nurture a climate conducive to the implementation of reconciliation and reintegration activities. "Personally, parati po kaming umaakyat ni Pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte noon sa bundok, nakikipag-usap dahil kinukuha namin 'yung mga bihag na mga sundalo at pulis. Nakaka-usap namin sila. Ako, ayaw kong nagpapatayan ang Pilipino ng kapwa sa Pilipino o sundalo against sa rebelde. Ayaw ko po," said Go. "Kung maaari mag-usap, pag-usapan, 'wag magpatayan. Sino ba namang Pilipino ang gustong makipagpatayan sa kapwa Pilipino? Kapag may namamatay na sundalo kawawa 'yung pamilya. Kapag may namamatay naman na rebelde kawawa din 'yung pamilya. Ako mismo saksi dito. Kapag nakikita mo ang mga burol, talagang dumudugo ang iyong puso," he ended. In 2018, President Duterte signed Executive Order No. 70 which provided for the creation of the NTF-ELCAC. The order also institutionalized a whole-of-nation approach to attaining inclusive and sustainable peace and directed the adoption of a National Peace Framework which provides for the harmonized and synchronized delivery of services in conflict-affected and vulnerable areas.