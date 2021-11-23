Press Release

November 23, 2021 Bong Go checks on Malasakit Center in General Santos City to provide support to medical frontliners and ensure continued access to medical aid for indigents As he continues to push for better health care services nationwide, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go conducted a monitoring visit at the country's 22nd Malasakit Center in Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital in General Santos City on Monday, November 22. In his speech, he commended all medical frontliners for their sacrifices and dedication to lead the battle against COVID-19. Go, who also serves as the Chair of Senate Committee on Health, authored Senate Bill No. 2398 which provides allowances and benefits to health care workers who are engaged in health-related work during the state of public health emergency. "Kami ni Presidente Duterte ay full support kami sa inyong Malasakit Center dito sa GenSan at sabi ko pakiusap lang 'wag ninyong pababayaan ang mga pasyente na mahihirap, yan lamang ang aking pakiusap sa inyo dito sa inyong ospital. Tulungan niyo ang mga mahihirap na pasyente na walang matakbuhan," Go expressed. The senator then cited that with his frequent hospital visits, he saw the challenges facing many public health facilities which often lack the necessary resources to meet the needs of their patients. Under those circumstances, Go emphasized in his speech the need to invest in the country's health care sector. He then committed to allocate necessary support for Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital to further improve the delivery of health care services for their constituents. As one of the beneficiaries, Nestor Capili, 55-year-old diabetic patient, shared that his condition caused him to undergo a leg amputation. He then cited that the Malasakit Centers program has significantly helped his medical needs. His wife, Basiliza Capili, also expressed her gratitude towards Senator Go for the Malasakit Center as it has covered most of the operations and services her husband needs. "Nung mabalitaan namin pupunta si Sir Bong Go, gusto namin i-take ang opportunity na personal kami makapasalamat at malaking tulong talaga. Siguro kung wala ang Malasakit ay wala na rin 'yung asawa ko. Kaya gusto ko talaga magpasalamat sa kanya," she expressed in an interview. A brainchild of Go, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop which brings together the partnered agencies from which Filipinos may seek medical assistance, namely the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. As one of the earliest established centers in the country, Go cited that the Malasakit Center in Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital is part of the efforts of the Duterte Administration to bring the government closer to the people and improve access to healthcare particularly to poor and indigent patients. "Pakisabi sa inyong kapitbahay, ang Malasakit Center batas na ito, nasa loob ng ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno, batas na ito na akin isinulong noon, pinirmahan ni Presidente Duterte. It's a one-stop shop na nasa loob ng ospital ang PhilHealth, PCSO, DOH at DSWD, magtutulungan sila hanggang maging zero balance wala nang babayaran ang inyong mga pasyente," Go explained. "Kaunting tiis lang, huwag nating sayangin ang ating buhay. Huwag kayong mawalan ng pag-asa tutulungan ko kayo hanggang sa makakaya ko, hanggang sa... makalakad ka ulit, hindi ka namin pababayaan, tutulungan ka namin," he further said. Go's team then distributed relief items, such as grocery packs, vitamins, and masks, to 100 patients and 592 frontliners. Meanwhile, staff from DSWD gave financial assistance to the patients and 437 hospital employees. The senator also provided new pairs of shoes and bicycles to select recipients. He also gave away computer tablets to others to aid their children during their classes under the blended learning setup. "Ang importante buhay tayo, importante bakunado kayo. Huwag na kayong maghintay ng iba't-ibang klase ng bakuna, dahil ang karamihan sa mga namatay at grabe ang sakit ay 'yung mga namimili pa. Huwag na ninyong hintayin kung mayroon ng bakuna sa inyong harapan, magpabakuna na kayo," Go urged. "Makikita niyo sa datos kapag bakunado kayo mas protektado kayo. Nakita niyo bumababa na ang kaso ngayon dahil marami na ang bakunado, higit 33 million na Pilipino ang fully vaccinated," he added. Several government leaders were also present during the event to support the senator's initiatives for the hospital. Among these were Office of the President Assistant Secretary Girlie Veloso, Representative Shirlyn Nograles, General Santos City Mayor Ronnel Rivera, and Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital Chief Dr. Ryan Oscar Aplicador. "Thank you, Senator Bong Go, for all the goodness you have delivered to GenSan. Ngayon lang ako nakakita ng senador na talagang grabe malasakit, grabe ang serbisyo," Mayor Rivera expressed. After the event, Senator Go went straight to visit and distribute assistance to thousands of solo parents at Oval Plaza Gymnasium. Later in the afternoon, Go accompanied President Rodrigo Duterte and other national and local officials in inspecting the newly completed General Santos City Airport (GSIA) and seaport developments in Port Makar.