Press Release

November 23, 2021 Pangilinan to DOTr: Pandemic ayuda also to drivers of trikes, cabs, ride-hailing, delivery vehicles SENATOR Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan pushes for the inclusion of other public utility drivers as beneficiaries of the government's Fuel Subsidy Program, which will receive an additional P5 billion fund next year. At the Senate deliberations on the 2022 budget of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) Monday, November 22, Pangilinan was also able to secure a commitment from the department and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) that jeepney drivers immediately benefit from the Service Contracting Program. "Hindi kailangang mag-consolidate ang mga drivers at operators para makasama sa Service Contracting Program at para mapabilis ang pag-release ng QR codes. This was clarified by DOTr and LTFRB yesterday. Major pain point ito ng mga jeepney driver nang makausap natin sila recently," he said. Pangilinan said that the government subsidy should also include drivers of tricycle, taxi, and ride-hailing, and delivery services. Under the current budget, only jeepney and bus drivers are the program's beneficiaries. Pangilinan said that apart from the jeepney and bus drivers, other groups of drivers have also been affected by the Covid crisis, thus deserving to benefit from the program. "Only legitimate PUJ franchise grantees are covered under the [Fuel Subsidy Program]. My understanding is that excluded would be tricycle drivers, taxis, ride-hailing, and delivery services," he said. "Baka sakaling puwedeng tingnan ito at matiyak na iyong suporta ay hindi lamang napupunta roon sa malalaki pero pati sa maliliit na public utility vehicles," he added. Senator Grace Poe, Senate finance committee vice chairperson for transportation, responded affirmatively, saying that given the increase in DOTr's budget, including other types of PUVs to be covered by the program is a welcome suggestion. Meanwhile, with the oil price hike in the previous days, Pangilinan also pushes for providing fuel subsidies to drivers greatly affected by the surge. Pangilinan also took the time to laud two of DOTr's newest projects, the Tsuper Iskolar and the EnTSUPERneur programs. Under the Tsuper Iskolar, free skills training, skills assessment, and entrepreneurship training will be given to participating PUV drivers, conductors, and their family members. The EnTSUPERneur program, meanwhile, aims to provide these individuals a social safety net and employment opportunities through livelihood assistance packages. From the original P400 million budget for each of the programs, Pangilinan asked that the figure be increased to P500 million each. "Baka we can consider...madagdagan...dahil right now, as we all know, hindi pa rin full capacity ang ating mga driver in terms of commuter volume kaya mahina pa rin ang kita," Pangilinan argued. "Kung wala itong assistance na ito, baka hindi na makapag-aral pansamantala ang kanilang mga anak dahil sa kulang na pagkakakitaan," he added. ### Pangilinan sa DOTr: Ayuda para sa mga drayber ng trikes, taksi, ride-hailing, delivery ITINULAK ni Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan na maisama ang mga drayber ng iba pang uri ng serbisyong pampublikong sasakyan sa Fuel Subsidy Program ng pamahalaan na merong karagdang pondo para sa susunod na taon na nagkakahalaga ng P5 bilyon. Sa talakayan sa Senado para sa 2022 badyet ng Department of Transportation (DOTr) noong Lunes, ika-22 ng Nobyembre, nangako rin kay Pangilinan ang DOTr at Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) na makakakuha rin ng benepisyo ang mga tsuper ng dyip mula naman sa Service Contracting Program. "Hindi kailangang mag-consolidate ang mga drivers at operators para makasama sa Service Contracting Program at para mapabilis ang pag-release ng QR codes. This was clarified by DOTr and LTFRB yesterday. Major pain point ito ng mga jeepney driver nang makausap natin sila recently," aniya. Ayon kay Pangilinan, dapat isama ang mga drayber ng tricycle, taksi, ride-hailing at iba pang panghatid na sasakyan sa ayudang nanggagaling sa pamahalaan. Sa ilalim ng kasalukuyang badyet, tsuper ng dyip at bus lang ang mga nakikinabang sa programa. Ayon kay Pangilinan, bukod sa mga tsuper ng dyip at bus, apektado rin ng krisis sa Covid ang ibang grupo ng driver, at kailangan ding magbenepisyo sa programa. "Only legitimate PUJ franchise grantees are covered under the [Fuel Subsidy Program]. My understanding is that excluded would be tricycle drivers, taxis, ride-hailing, and delivery services," aniya. "Baka sakaling puwedeng tingnan ito at matiyak na iyong suporta ay hindi lamang napupunta roon sa malalaki pero pati sa maliliit na public utility vehicles," dagdag niya. Sinang-ayunan ni Senator Grace Po, vice chairperson ng Senate finance committee para sa transportasyon, ang nasabing panukala. Sabi niya, sa pagtaas ng badyet ng DOTr, maari ng palawakin ang saklaw ng programa sa pamamagitan ng pagsama sa iba pang uri ng PUVs. Samantala, ninais din ni Pangilinan na bigyang subsidiya sa petrolyo ang mga drayber na lubhang naapektuhan ng matinding pagtaas ng presyo ng gasolina sa mga nakalipas na araw. Pinuri rin ni Pangilinan ang dalawang bagong proyekto ng DOTr na Tsuper Iskolar at EnTSUPERneur. Sa Tsuper Iskolar, merong libreng skills training, skills assessment, at entrepreneurship ang mga lalahok na mga drayber ng PUV, konduktor, at mga kamag-anak. Ang programang EnTSUPERneur naman ay naglalayong magbigay ng social safety net at tulong pangkabuhayan package para makapaghanapbuhay. Hiniling ni Pangilinan na mula sa orihinal na badyet na P400 milyon kada programa, itaas ito sa P500 milyon kada isa. "Baka we can consider...madagdagan...dahil right now, as we all know, hindi pa rin full capacity ang ating mga driver in terms of commuter volume kaya mahina pa rin ang kita," ikinatwiran ni Pangilinan. "Kung wala itong assistance na ito, baka hindi na makapag-aral pansamantala ang kanilang mga anak dahil sa kulang na pagkakakitaan," dagdag niya. ###