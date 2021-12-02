Press Release

December 2, 2021 Villanueva files 'anti-budol text' measure; 'We have to fight this smishing epidemic targeting vulnerable, jobless workers' Senator Joel Villanueva has filed a bill providing mobile phone subscribers an "opt-in" mechanism on push messages on SMS or calls as a response to the pervasive text messages circulating in the public offering purported high-paying jobs and other products. Villanueva, chairman of the Senate labor committee, explained that Senate Bill No. 2460 seeks to address the so-called present epidemic of "smishing" which lures unwitting consumers and jobseekers into giving away personal information using links and other related means. "This scheme will undoubtedly mislead some recipients, thereby necessitating the need for the government to take affirmative action to address these types of spam messages," Villanueva wrote in the explanatory note of the bill, which he filed on Wednesday. Under the bill, subscribers are opted out from push messages as default, and their prior and explicit consent to receive commercial or promotional advertisements will be required, the lawmaker pointed out. The measure also defines spam messages as either one of the following: 1. Not initiated by the recipient of the call or message containing commercial promotions or advertisements and did not opt-in to receive the same; 2. Causes an installation of programs on the subscriber's device without consent; 3. Contains false or misleading electronic representations redirecting to websites, chat platforms, etc. and 4. Triggers the collection of personal information by accessing an electronic device illegally. "Under its prohibited acts, there shall be a prima facie presumption of a violation of this Act if the subscriber opted out of receiving any calls or text messages, or when the subscriber has declined to further give consent to the continuation of the call or text, or when the unsolicited call or text falls under provisions of the measure," the bill stated, with the last referring to categories that pertain to suspicious and deceptive calls or texts. The measure also mandated the continuous monitoring and oversight of concerned government agencies, such as the National Telecommunications Commission, National Privacy Commission, and National Bureau of Investigation "to further improve and develop the technical and industry efforts to protect the data privacy of citizens." "This bill will redound to the benefit of millions of subscribers who will have the freedom to choose with whom they shall transact, and will reduce, if not eliminate, the proliferation of potentially risky and harmful unsolicited calls or messages," Villanueva said. Villanueva filed the measure in the wake of pervasive text messages circulating in the public that contained supposed job offers promising to earn between P500 to P8,000 a day. Consumers are asked to click a link to get more information. Other versions of the text message include names of e-commerce websites claiming to be hiring employees. Villanueva reiterated his warning to the public from such misleading messages, and asked authorities to heighten its vigilance against those sending spam messages. "Marami po sa ating mga kababayan ang nawalan ng hanapbuhay at trabaho kaya ito pong sitwasyon ang sinasamantala ng mga nagpapadala ng spam messages. Hinihikayat po natin ang mga awtoridad na tugisin ang mga pasimuno ng ganitong modus upang hindi malinlang ang ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang mga naghahanap ng trabaho," Villanueva said. __________________________________________ Villanueva, naghain ng panukala laban sa 'budol text scam'; 'Labanan ang epidemya ng smishing na bumubudol sa mga manggagawang naghahanap ng trabaho at pagkakakitaan' Inihain si Senator Joel Villanueva ng panukala para labanan ang mga "budol text scams" na nakakapambiktima ngayon ng maraming mamamayan, lalo na ang mga nawalan ng trabaho, na pinapangakuan ng mataas na sahod. "Marami po sa ating mga kababayan ang nawalan ng hanapbuhay at trabaho kaya ito pong sitwasyon ang sinasamantala ng mga nagpapadala ng spam messages. Kadalasan ay kakagat na lamang po sa pangako ng mataas na sahod, pero sa huli ay scam pala at ninakawan pa ng personal na impormasyon," Villanueva, chair of the Senate labor committee, said. "Hinihikayat po natin ang mga awtoridad na tugisin ang mga pasimuno ng ganitong modus upang hindi malinlang ang ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang mga naghahanap ng trabaho," he added. Ayon sa Senate Bill No. 2460 na isinumite ni Villanueva noong Miyerkules, bibigyan nito ang mga phone subscribers ng karapatang pumili kung gusto nilang makatanggap o hindi ng mga promotional messages mula sa mga kumpanya para malabanan ang walang humpay na pagdating ng mga di kanais-nais na mensahe, kasama na ang mga budol scams. Sabi pa ng senador, madalas naloloko ang mga Pilipinong desperado sa panahon ng pandemya, at kung maisasabatas ang panukala ay masasala ang mga SMS o e-mail na matatanggap ng mamamayan. Sa ilalim ng panukala, spam message ang isang mensahe kapag isa ito sa mga sumusunod: 1. Hindi hiningi ng makakatanggap ang SMS o tawag na may commercial o promotion 2. Nag-iinstall ng app o programa sa telepono o computer nang walang paalam sa may-ari 3. Naglalaman ng mali o hindi totoong mensahe 4. Iligal na kumukuha ng personal na impormasyon mula sa nakatanggap ng mensahe Ayon kay Villanueva, mapaparusahan ang sinumang lalabag sa panukalang ito kapag naging batas na, lalo na yung mga tao o kumpanyang patuloy na magpapadala ng text o e-mail kahit na "nag-opt out" na ang subscriber. Layunin din ng panukala na atasan ang National Telecommunications Commission, National Privacy Commission at National Bureau of Investigation na tuloy-tuloy na mag-monitor para sa proteksyon ng mga konsyumer. Inihain ni Villanueva ang SBN 2460 sa gitna ng laganap na text scam messages na natatanggap ng mga mamamayan nitong mga nakaraang buwan na nangangako ng trabaho na magbabayad ng P500 hanggang P8,000 kada araw. Ayon kay Villanueva, madami itong nabibiktima lalo na sa panahon ng pandemya, at nanawagan sa publiko na wag magpaloko sa mga text scams na ito.