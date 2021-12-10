Press Release

December 10, 2021 Lacson: Voters Have Responsibility of Choosing Right Leaders More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-voters-have-responsibility-of-choosing-right-leaders Before the next leader can lead the Philippines out of its predicament, he must first be elected by the voters. Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson stressed this as he noted the country faces a whopping P13.42-trillion debt by the time the next administration takes over. "Each and every living Filipino, rich or poor, young or old will pay for it. The heavy burden falls on the country's next leaders. The responsibility is on the voters to choose those leaders. Think of the next generation. Be wise. Be responsible," Lacson said on his Twitter account. Earlier, Lacson said the national debt is one of the humongous problems the next leader will face - along with COVID-19's impact on health and the economy, unemployment, corruption, and the dispute in the West Philippine Sea. Lacson, who is running for President under Partido Reporma, says he plans to address these problems with a no-nonsense leadership anchored on discipline and leadership by example. He said he will also initiate much-needed budget reforms to make sure public money is spent properly, as well as downloaded to the local government units so they can implement their priority programs, activities and projects. Lacson and his running mate, Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III who is running under the Nationalist People's Coalition, have anchored their campaign on presenting before the public their solutions to the problems plaguing the nation.