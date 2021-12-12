Lacson to PNP: Solve Journalist's Murder ASAP

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-to-pnp-solve-journalists-murder-asap

CATARMAN, Northern Samar - "One life lost is one life too many."

Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson thus exhorted the Philippine National Police Sunday to act with dispatch in solving the murder of journalist Jesus "Jess" Malabanan in Calbayog City in Samar last Dec. 8.

Lacson, who headed the PNP from 1999 to 2001, noted it has been the police agency's policy to prevent crimes - or if it failed to do so, to at least solve them soonest.

"If you cannot prevent, at least solve mo ang hindi mo na-prevent (If you cannot prevent a crime, at least solve what you failed to prevent)," he said at a press briefing here.

He said the formation of a task group to solve Malabanan's murder is "the first right move," but added the police must "act with dispatch."

"Ang problema, kailangan with dispatch ma-solve ang kaso ni Malabanan (The priority now is to solve the case with dispatch)," he said.

Lacson, who is running for President under Partido Reporma, visited this province Sunday along with his Vice Presidential candidate Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, who is running under the Nationalist People's Coalition.

With them were Partido Reporma senatorial bets Minguita Padilla, Guillermo Eleazar, and Monsour del Rosario.