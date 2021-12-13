IMEE: LIFELINE RATES FOR WIFI NOW

Senator Imee Marcos has proposed cheaper internet access for low-income groups so that more Filipinos can benefit from working, learning, and doing business online.

"If lifeline rates are being given to water and electricity consumers, why can't we give similar discounts for internet access?" Marcos raised.

The socialized pricing mechanism is a solution amid the slow expansion of free wifi access in poorer areas and can already be put in place by the government and telecommunications firms, according to Senate Bill 2102, named the "Public Telecommunications Policy Act of the Philippines."

The Marcos bill prescribes a lifeline rate for broadband and data use based on consumption thresholds of not lower than one gigabyte (1GB) per month.

"Low-income end-users need more than just the occasional mobile promo, with internet access becoming a necessity just like water and electricity. Work-from-home arrangements, online education, e-commerce and internet banking are here to stay," the Senate economic affairs committee chairman said.

Although the Philippines ranked 48th overall out of 110 countries in the Digital Quality of Life Index 2021, its internet affordability ranked 72nd - the lowest among the five criteria on which digital well-being was assessed by the Netherlands-based cybersecurity firm Surfshark.

In the other four criteria, the Philippines ranked 20th in internet quality, 30th in internet security, 63rd in e-infrastructure, and 67th in e-government.

IMEE: LIFELINE RATE PARA SA WIFI, IPATUPAD NA!

Itinutulak ni Senador Imee Marcos ang murang internet access para sa mga hikahos, para mas maraming Pinoy ang makapagtrabaho, makapag-aral at makapag-negosyo sa online.

"Kung nagbibigay ng 'lifeline rates' o mga diskwento sa mga konsyumer ng tubig at kuryente, bakit hindi tayo makapagbigay ng kaparehong diskwento para sa internet access?" diin ni Marcos.

Ang 'socialized pricing mechanism' o ang mekanismo para akmang presyo para sa mga hikahos ang solusyon sa gitna ng mabagal na pagpapapalawak ng libreng wifi sa mahihirap na lugar, na pwede nang ipatupad ng gobyerno at mga kumpanya ng telekomunikasyon, ayon sa Senate Bill 2012 o ang "Public Telecommunications Policy Act of the Philippines."

Ang Marcos bill ay nagsasaad ng lifeline rate para sa broadband at tagal ng paggamit ng data ayon sa pagkonsumong hindi bababa sa one gigabyte (1GB) kada buwan.

"Ang mga mababa lang ang kita na gumagamit ng internet ay mas nangangailangan ng higit sa mga paminsan-minsang mga mobile promo, lalo na't nagiging pangunahing pangangailangan na rin ang internet katulad ng tubig at kuryente. Magiging permanente na ang mga work-from-home, online classes, e-commerce at internet banking," ayon sa chairman ng Senate economic affairs committee.

Ika-48 na pwesto ang Pilipinas sa kabuuang 110 na bansa sa Digital Quality of Life Index 2021, ranggong pinababa ng mahal na internet, ayon sa Surfshark, isang cybersecurity firm na base sa Netherlands.

Sa iba pang apat na criteria, nasa pang-20 ang ranggo ng Pilipinas pagdating sa kalidad ng internet, pang-30 naman sa internet security, pang-63 sa e-infrastructure at pang-67 sa e-government.