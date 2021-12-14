Press Release

December 14, 2021 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

MANIFESTATION

(on 3rd Reading Approval of Department of Migrant Workers Act) Mr. President, I would not want to lose this opportunity to congratulate all our kababayans overseas on this historic victory. Sa wakas, malapit na silang magkaroon ng sariling departamento na mangangalaga sa kanilang mga karapatan at interes. Mr. President, ang pangingibang-bayan ay paglisan at paglayo, pero isang usapin na palaging malapit sa puso ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino. Isang patunay na dito ang report ng International Organization for Migration na ang Pilipinas ang isa sa mga top labor-sending na bansa sa buong mundo. With the better opportunities offered abroad, our kababayans are not only enticed but are actually left with no choice but to leave their families to work and earn a living. Katulad ng karamihan sa pamilyang Pilipino, ang aming pamilya ay napilitan din na magkahiwalay dahil sa pangingibang-bansa. Tatlo sa aking mga kapatid ang nangibang-bansa upang makahanap ng magandang trabaho sa ibang bansa. Totoo na malungkot ang ganitong sitwasyon, Mr. President. Dagat ang pagitan ng mga OFWs sa kanilang mga mahal sa buhay pero ang batas na ito ang magsisilbing tulay. Mr. President, the support of this august chamber on passing this measure is a testament that our migrant workers, wherever they may be, are not forgotten. President Rodrigo Duterte himself promised during the 2016 presidential race for a single department that will be a home for our OFWs that can shelter them. I am privileged to be a part of this Congress that fulfills the government's promise of giving more consideration and care to our hardworking Filipinos abroad. I want to laud our hardworking chairman of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Resource Development, Senator Joel Villanueva, for this landmark achievement this 18thCongress. Hindi po biro ang kanyangpinagdaanan para lamang maipasa ang panukalang batas na ito. I, myself, who is just a mere member of the Committee had to go through countless meetings and consultations with our OFWs just to have a feel of what and how to truly address their needs. Mr. President, hindi lang siya TESDAMAN, kundi, may bago siyang bansag ngayon na BMW or "Brother ng Migrant Workers." To Senator Joel and all the members of this body, allow me to extend our endless gratitude on behalf of all our overseas Filipinos! Mabuhay ang ating mga migrant workers!Thank you, Mr. President.