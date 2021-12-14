Conversion, renaming of 12 local schools get Senate nod

The Senate approved on third and final reading Monday, December 13, 2021, several local bills that seek to convert school annexes to independent educational institutions.

Senators passed on final reading a total of 12 bills from the House of Representatives, shepherded in the Senate by Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture chairperson Sen. Win Gatchalian.

Approved were the proposed laws that would convert the following schools to independent elementary and high schools: the Balbalan Agricultural and Industrial School-Balbalan Proper Extension in the province of Kalinga (House Bill No. 586); the Roberta de Jesus Elementary School-Disiplina Village Elementary School Extension in Barangay Bignay, Valenzuela (House Bill No. 9657); the Celestino G. Tabuena Memorial National High School-Mercedes B. Peralta Senior High School Extension in Sorsogon City, Sorsogon (House Bill No. 9659); the Lydia D. Martinez Memorial High School-Sugod Senior High School Extension in Sorsogon City, province of Sorsogon (House Bill No. 9660); the Arcelo Memorial National High School-Liloan National High School Annex in Liloan, Cebu province (House Bill No. 10184); the Arena Blanco National High School-Tigtabon Annex in Tigtabon, Zamboanga City (House Bill No. 10186); the Arena Blanco National High School-Mampang Annex (House Bill No. 10187); as well as the Manicahan National High School-Lamisahan Annex also in Zamboanga City (House Bill No. 10188).

Likewise getting the nod of senators were the bills seeking to convert the Libudon National High School-Sanghay Extension in Mati City, Davao Oriental (House Bill No. 10189) and the Malinao High School- Pinamulaan Annex in the municipality of Banisilan, Cotabato (House Bill No. 10278) into independent national high schools.

They also approved House Bill No. 9658 to rename the Pinaglabanan High School in the municipality of Goa, Camarines Sur to Pinaglabanan National High School.

Members of the Senate likewise approved House Bill No. 10279 for the conversion of the San Lorenzo Elementary School in Sorsogon City, Sorsogon into an integrated national school.

During his omnibus sponsorship speech for the House bills, Gatchalian said the schools bring education opportunities closer to students and approving the measures will "ensure more efficient services to the public, foster self-sustainability in the surrounding communities and avoid congestion."

"Turning these extension schools into independent schools is also crucial when it comes to responding to the educational needs of a growing population," Gatchalian earlier said.