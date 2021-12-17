Press Release

December 17, 2021 Villar awards winners in the 16th Las Pinas Parol Festival Senator Cynthia Villar, Former DPWH Sec.Mark Villar and Deputy Speaker Camille Vilar, yesterday awarded the winners of Las Piñas City annual parol-making competition, now on its 16th year, as part of their commitment to support its lantern industry which made the city's Metro Manila's parol-making capital. Despite the challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic, Villar acknowledged the continuing passion of Las Piñeros to create a unique and environment-friendly parols that make Las Piñas lanterns stand out among the rest. Villar said she is happy and proud that "we have once again risen up to the challenge of honoring our annual tradition and spread holiday cheer and hope this season." Sen. Villar led the virtual awarding ceremonies at the Villar SIPAG (Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance) Hall. She conferred the awards to the following winners of the annual parol - making contest. They are the winners and prizes: Grand Winner: Luzviminda Gallardo P20,000 1st Runner-Up:Idelfonso Esguerra - P15,000 2nd Runer-Up : Emeterion Cabasali - 10,000 The competition is part of Villar's advocacy to promote garbage recycling and efficient solid waste management. Entries from the Samahang Magpaparol ng Las Piñas used recyclable materials such as shampoo sachets, soap cartons, straws, PET bottles, cans, tetra packs, newspapers used CDs and cardboard boxes as well as organic items like clam and mussel shells. They can also use materials such as coconut husks and dried leaves for their entries. Bamboo is the main material for the lantern frames. There were a total of 12 entries. The contest mechanics included ingenuity and resourcefulness, 30 percent; creativity, 25 percent; impact, 30 percent; and technical skills, 15 percent; for a total of 100 percent. The Parol Festival was a brainchild of Villar when she was still the representative of Las Piñas in a bid to boost the city's parol-making industry. Las Piñas City is home to three generations of parol makers who use bamboo frames. Bamboos may have grown abundantly in the area long before, as it is likewise the home of the world-famous Bamboo Organ built in 1824. ### __________________________________________ Villar, binigyan ng award ang mga nanalo sa 16th Las Pinas Parol Festival BINIGYAN ng award nina Senator Cynthia Villar, ex- DPWH Sec.Mark Villar at Deputy Speaker Camille Vilar, ang mga nanalo sa Las Piñas City annual parol-making competition, na ngayo'y nasa ika-16th taon, bilang commitment na suportahan ang lantern industry na sanhi upang maging parol-making capital ng Metro Manila ang siyudad. Sa kabila ng hamong dulot ng coronavirus pandemic, kinila ni Villar ang matinding pagpupursige ng Las Piñeros na gumawa ng kakaiba at environment-friendly parol kaya nangingibabaw ang Las Piñas lanterns. Ipinahayag ni Villar na masaya at ipinagmamalaki niya na "we have once again risen up to the challenge of honoring our annual tradition and spread holiday cheer and hope this season." Pinangunahan ni Sen. Villar ang virtual awarding ceremonies sa Villar SIPAG (Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance) Hall. Pinagkalooban ng awards ang mga sumusunod na nagwagi sa taunang parol - making contest. Ang mga ito at ang kanilang premyo: Grand Winner: Luzviminda Gallardo P20,000 1st Runner-Up:Idelfonso Esguerra - P15,000 2nd Runer-Up: Emeterion Cabasali - 10,000 Bahagi ng adbokasiya ni Villar ang patimpalak upang isulong ang garbage recycling at efficient solid waste management. "Entries from the Samahang Magpaparol ng Las Piñas used recyclable materials such as shampoo sachets, soap cartons, straws, PET bottles, cans, tetra packs, newspapers used CDs and cardboard boxes as well as organic items like clam and mussel shells," said ni Villar. Gumamit din sila ng bunot ng niyog at tuyong dahon sa kanilang entry. Kawayan ang kanilang ginamit na frame ng parol. May labin-dalawang kalahok ang sumali sa contest. Kabilang sa contest mechanics ang ingenuity at resourcefulness, 30 percent; creativity, 25 percent; impact, 30 percent; at technical skills, 15 percent na may total 100 percent. Brainchild ni Villar ang Parol Festival noong kinatasan siya ng Las Piñas dahil sa layunin itulak at pagyamanin ang parol-making industry sa siyudad. "Las Piñas City is home to three generations of parol makers who use bamboo frames. Bamboos may have grown abundantly in the area long before, as it is likewise the home of the world-famous Bamboo Organ built in 1824," dagdag pa ng senador. ###