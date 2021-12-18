Lacson Revisits PMA Cadet Barracks He Helped Restore

FORT DEL PILAR, Baguio City - This was where it all started 50 years ago.

Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson on Saturday attended the blessing and inauguration of the New Florendo Hall, the cadet barracks of the Philippine Military Academy, his Alma Mater.

Lacson was here to mark the 50th anniversary of the Philippine Military Academy "Matatag" Class of 1971.

In 2016, Lacson - in his capacity as Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee of Finance and sponsor of the DND budget for FY 2017 - sought an investigation into why Florendo Hall had been allowed to deteriorate.

He inquired with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana if they can include in their spending program the repair of the PMA Florendo Hall.

For the 2017 budget, Lacson proposed an institutional amendment increasing the allocation for the construction of new cadet barracks in the PMA from the original P100 million to P335.02 million.

Lacson graduated from the PMA as a member of the "Matatag" Class of 1971. He went on to have a decorated career in the Philippine Constabulary where he maintained a no-take policy, headed the Philippine National Police and restore its glory days through his brand of leadership by example, and served in the Philippine Senate where he earned a reputation as the watchdog of the national budget.

All throughout his public service, Lacson upheld the values he learned from the PMA - Courage, Integrity and Loyalty; and stood by his personal motto, "Ang tama ipaglaban, ang mali labanan (What is right must be kept right, what is wrong must be set right)."