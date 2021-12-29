Press Release

December 29, 2021 Gatchalian bats for a more aggressive resumption of face-to-face classes in January Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking a more aggressive expansion of limited face-to-face classes to jumpstart the recovery of the basic education sector from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Education (DepEd) plans to proceed with the expansion phase of limited face-to-face classes by January 2022. In a Senate panel hearing, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture pointed out that the 268 schools participating in pilot face-to-face classes as of December 15 is only 0.44% of 60,677 schools nationwide. The Department of Education (DepEd) has since updated the number of participating schools to 287. The lawmaker also raised that the 23,104 basic learners participating in limited face-to-face classes is equivalent to 0.08% of 27.4 million learners in basic education for School Year 2021-2022. For Gatchalian, the DepEd should target hitting a percentage of schools and learners participating in face-to-face classes. "If the direction of the next phase is to expand, maybe we can hit 10% of the number of schools or 10% of the number of students and then gradually open. Because right now, we're barely hitting the surface, malayong malayo pa tayo," said Gatchalian "Among the biggest challenges are the issues of inequality in terms of literacy and access to gadgets because those students who have access to gadgets are learning more than those who don't. So, the longer we put off school, the longer the inequality will grow," he added. After four weeks of limited face-to-face classes, there were zero COVID-19 infections recorded among participating learners and teachers, according to DepEd. For Gatchalian, this shows that the safe and gradual resumption of face-to-face classes is possible as long public health protocols are strictly observed. Gatchalian reiterated that the government should avoid a two-year lack of face-to-face classes, noting that the prolonged absence of in-person learning would have an adverse impact on the economy. The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) estimates that the yearlong lack of face-to-face classes would result in P11 trillion in productivity losses over the next 40 years. Gatchalian also proposed that after one or two more months of building confidence, the DepEd can consider a self-assessment mechanism where public and private schools that comply with minimum requirements can already conduct face-to-face classes. The lawmaker pointed out that this would quickly expand face-to-face classes while sparing local government units from the burden of approving every school's participation in in-person classes.

Mas agresibong pagbabalik sa face-to-face classes isinusulong ni Gatchalian Isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mas agresibong pagpapalawig ng limited face-to-face classes upang simulan ang pagbangon ng sektor ng edukasyon mula sa pinsalang dulot ng pandemya. Nakatakdang palawigin ng Department of Education (DepEd) ang expansion phase ng limited face-to-face classes sa darating na Enero. Sa isang pagdinig sa Senado, binigyang diin ng chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture na ang dalawang daan at animnapung (268) mga paaralang lumahok sa limited face-to-face classes ay wala pang isang (0.44%) porsyento ng mahigit animnapung libong (60,677) mga paaralan sa buong bansa. Ayon sa pinakahuling datos ng DepEd, may mahigit dalawang daan at walumpung (287) mga paaralang lumahok sa limited face-to-face classes. Dagdag pa ng senador, ang mahigit dalawampu't tatlong libong (23,104) mga mag-aaral na lumahok sa limited face-to-face classes ay wala pang isang (0.08%) porsyento ng mahigit dalawampu't pitong (27.4) milyong mga mag-aaral na nag-enroll sa School Year 2021-2022. Para kay Gatchalian, dapat magtakda ang DepEd ng tiyak na porsyento ng mga mag-aaral at mga paaralang lalahok sa face-to-face classes. "Kung ang direksyon sa susunod na phase ay mag-expand o magpalawig, baka maaari nating maabot ang 10% ng mga paaralan o 10% ng mga mag-aaral at unti-unting magbukas. Sa ngayon kasi kakaunti lamang ang ating naaabot, malayong malayo pa tayo," ani Gatchalian. "Ilan sa mga pinakamalaking hamon sa atin ay yung inequality pagdating sa literacy at access sa mga gadgets dahil iyong mga mag-aaral na may gadgets ay mas natututo kung ihahambing sa mga walang magamit. Kung ipagpapaliban pa natin ang pagbabalik-paaralan, lalong lalawak ang inequality," dagdag na pahayag ng senador. Matapos ang apat na linggo ng dry run ng limited face-to-face classes, walang mag-aaral o guro na lumahok sa limited face-to-face classes ang nagkaroon ng COVID-19. Para kay Gatchalian, ipinapakita nito na posible ang ligtas at unti-unting pagbubukas ng mga paaralan kung mahigpit na ipapatupad ang mga public health protocols. Binigyang diin ni Gatchalian na hindi na dapat hayaan ng pamahalaan na umabot sa dalawang taon ang kawalan ng face-to-face classes, lalo na't may pinsalang idudulot ito sa ekonomiya. Tinataya ng National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) na labing-isang (11) trilyong piso ang magiging katumbas ng productivity losses sa susunod na apatnapung (40) taon dahil sa mahigit isang taong walang face-to-face classes. Ipinanukala rin ni Gatchalian na matapos ang isa o dalawang buwang pagtiyak sa kumpiyansa ng publiko, maaaring gumamit ang DepEd ng self-assessment mechanism sa pagbubukas ng mga paaralan. Sa ilalim ng naturang sistema, ang mga pribado at pampublikong paaralan na makakasunod sa minimum requirements ay pahihintulutan nang magsagawa ng face-to-face classes. Ayon sa senador, hindi na kakailanganin sa prosesong ito ang pag-apruba ng lokal na pamahalaan sa pakikilahok ng bawat paaralan sa limited face-to-face classes, kaya naman mabubuksan nito ang mas maraming mga paaralan.