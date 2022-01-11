Press Release

January 11, 2022 Villanueva urges use of 2022 lab network funds for COVID mass testing The government should immediately "release and disperse" the P7.92 billion fund in the 2022 national budget for the government's COVID-19 Laboratory Network so the current surge in the demand for testing could be met, Senator Joel Villanueva said. Villanueva said the amount should be "downloaded without delay" to public health facilities so they can cope with the spike in testing requests amid the explosion of omicron cases. To be able to do this, public hospitals and clinics need to buy and stock up on testing kits and laboratory commodities, Villanueva explained. The testing fund should be treated like vaccines, he said. "Parang bakuna po iyan. Ipamahagi na po sana agad. It should be wrapped with 'Do not delay' markings," said Villanueva, chairman of the Senate labor committee Villanueva warned that delaying the release of the P7.92-billion fund lodged with the Department of Health "would be a case of underspending that leads to undertesting, which then leads to undercounting of cases." But having the funds at their disposal would allow public health facilities to conduct the testing for free, according to Villanueva. "PhilHealth should process these claims for reimbursement," he said. He said the special provisions governing the use of the P7.92-billion-fund call for the "setting up of swab booths and other operations involving swab specimen collection and antigen rapid diagnostic testing." "This can be read as mandate for free swab testing. Explicit po ang sinasabi ng General Appropriations Act: Magtayo ng pop-up testing centers," Villanueva said. Villanueva stressed the need for free testing "because for most workers, the public option is the only option." "Kung sa pribado pupunta, ang isang essential worker na minimum wage earner ay gagasta nang katumbas ng isang linggo nilang sweldo upang mag-pa-RT-PCR swab," Villanueva said. Under a DOH circular that took effect Sept. 6, price caps for RT-PCR tests were set at P3,360 for plate-based and P2,940 for GeneXpert in private laboratories. In calling for the rapid disbursement of COVID-19 testing funds, Villanueva invoked GAA provisions on how it will be used. "Klaro na po ang sabi doon sa probisyon na kailangan may sub-allotment agad sa mga DOH regional offices at iba pang mga government laboratories," Villanueva said. In addition to the purchase of testing kits and lab commodities, consumables and reagents, the money could be used for the training of swabbers, quality control, recalibration of equipment, and facility maintenance, among others. Part of the funds will also be given as "assistance" to the University of the Philippines National Institutes of Health (UP-NIH) and UP Philippine Genome Center (UP-PGC). Villanueva: Pondo para lab network ngayong 2022, maaaring gamitin sa COVID mass testing Nanawagan si Senator Joel Villanueva sa pamahalaan na ilabas na ang P7.92 bilyon na pondo para sa COVID-19 Laboratory Network sa ilalim ng 2022 national budget na maaaring magamit para sa mass testing para sa COVID-19. Ayon kay Villanueva, nararapat lamang na hindi mabalam ang paglalabas ng pondo sa mga pampublikong pasilidad para maibsan ang hirap sa pagte-test sa mga tao kasabay ng paglobo ng bilang ng mga kaso ng omicron sa bansa. Para magawa ito, kailangan daw umano ng mga ospital at iba pang institusyong pangkalusugan na bumili na ng testing kits at iba pang kagamitan sa laboratoryo para dito. Dapat daw na i-trato na parang bakuna ang pondo sa testing. "Parang bakuna po iyan. Ipamahagi na po sana agad, na may markang 'Do not delay,'" ani Villanueva, chairman ng Senate labor committee Babala pa ng senador, ang pagkabalam ng paglalabas ng P7.92 bilyong pondo ay magreresulta sa hindi wastong bilang ng mga may sakit ng omicron variant ng COVID-19. Pero kung ito ay ipapamahagi na sa mga health facilities, makakapag-mass testing na ng libre para sa mga mamamayan. "Nariyan po ang PhilHealth para i-proseso ang mga claims para sa reimbursement," aniya. Ayon pa kay Villanueva, nakasaad sa mga special provision para sa paggamit ng pondong P7.92 bilyon ay ang pagtatayo ng swab booths at pagsasagawa ng swab specimen collection at antigen rapid diagnostic testing. "Pwede po itong basahin na mandato para sa libreng swab testing. Explicit po ang sinasabi ng General Appropriations Act: Magtayo ng pop-up testing centers," sabi ni Villanueva, lalo daw diumano sa panahon ngayon na ang libreng pagpapa-swab ang tanging pag-asa ng mga manggagawa. "Kung sa pribadong laboratory magtutungo ang isang essential worker na minimum wage earner, mag-aabono po sila nang katumbas ng isang linggo nilang sweldo upang mag-pa-RT-PCR swab," dagdag pa nya. Sa ilalim ng isang DOH circular noong Setyembre 6, ang presyo ng RT-PCR test ay hindi dapat lumagpas sa P3,360 para sa plate-based at P2,940 para sa GeneXpert sa mga pribadong laboratoryo. "Klaro na po ang sabi doon sa probisyon na kailangan may sub-allotment agad sa mga DOH regional offices at iba pang mga government laboratories," ani Villanueva. Magagamit din daw ang pondong ito sa training para sa mga swabbers, para sa quality control, para sa recalibration ng aparato, at facility maintenance. Bahagi din ng pondo ay mapupunta bilang "assistance" sa University of the Philippines National Institutes of Health (UP-NIH) at UP Philippine Genome Center (UP-PGC).