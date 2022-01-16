Press Release

January 16, 2022 Gatchalian: Survivorship benefits law for deceased prosecutors a well-deserved grant Senator Win Gatchalian lauded the signing into law of the bill granting survivorship benefits to the legitimate spouse and dependent children of the members of the National Prosecution Service (NPS) saying that the modest entitlement is long overdue especially to those who have dedicated their lives to be instruments in the dispensation of justice in the country. "Hindi kailanman matutumbasan ng monetary compensation ang dedikasyon at serbisyo ng public prosecutors ngunit nararapat lamang na bigyan natin ng pagpapahalaga ang mga nagbuwis ng kanilang buhay para sa serbisyo publiko. Marami sa kanila ay inatasan na humawak ng mabibigat na kaso laban sa mga makapangyarihang tao," the senator said. Gatchalian, co-author of Republic Act No. 11643, otherwise known as "An Act Granting Survivorship Benefits to the Surviving Legitimate Spouse and Dependent Children of a Deceased Retired Member of the National Prosecution Service," said the law could help boost the morale of prosecutors who are saddled with heavy caseloads and face a myriad of challenges that can influence their decision-making and performance. The President has recently signed into law RA 11643 which allows the surviving legitimate spouse and dependent children of a deceased member of the NPS, who is eligible to optionally retire at the time of death, to be entitled to the retirement benefits that the deceased was receiving or entitled to receive. "While they have the option to practice law profession in private firms or be self-employed, they opted to become public prosecutors and be gatekeepers of criminal justice in the country. It's a small token considering the serious predicaments and perils that they face every day in the performance of their duties," Gatchalian stressed. The newly-signed law also provides for a retroactive application for prosecutors who died one year prior to its effectivity. Under the Duterte administration, 66 lawyers have been killed in the past five years and 14 of them were former or current prosecutors. The 66th lawyer was Assistant City Prosecutor Edilberto Mendoza from Trece Martires, Cavite who was gunned down at close range in front of his home on New Year's Eve. # # # _____________________________________________ Survivorship benefits para sa mga namatay na prosecutor batas na --Gatchalian Pinuri ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagiging ganap nang batas ng pagbibigay ng benepisyo sa naiwang lehitimong asawa at mga anak ng mga miyembro ng National Prosecution Service (NPS) at sinabing ang karagdagang pribilehiyong ito ay matagal nang dapat ibinibigay sa mga katulad nilang tapat na naglingkod at naging instrumento sa pagbibigay hustisya sa nangangailangan nito. "Hindi kailanman matutumbasan ng monetary compensation ang dedikasyon at serbisyo ng public prosecutors ngunit nararapat lamang na bigyan natin ng pagpapahalaga ang mga nagbuwis ng kanilang buhay para sa serbisyo publiko. Marami sa kanila ay inatasan na humawak ng mabibigat na kaso laban sa mga makapangyarihang tao," sabi ng senador. Ayon kay Gatchalian, isa sa may-akda ng Republic Act No. 11643 o "An Act Granting Survivorship Benefits to the Surviving Legitimate Spouse and Dependent Children of a Deceased Retired Member of the National Prosecution Service," ang batas na ito ay makakadagdag ng kumpiyansa ng mga tagausig na humahawak ng mga mabibigat na kaso at nahaharap sa maraming hamon na maaaring makaimpluwensya sa kanilang ginagampanang tungkulin. Kamakailan ay nilagdaan ng Pangulo ang RA 11643 na nagpapahintulot sa mga naulilang pamilya ng miyembro ng NPS na kwalipikado na sa optional retirement na makatanggap ng retirement benefits ng namayapang tagausig. "Bagama't maaari naman silang mag-abogado sa pribadong kumpanya o maging self-employed, mas pinili nilang maging public prosecutors at maging tinatawag na "gatekeepers of criminal justice" sa bansa. Ito ay isang patunay ng kanilang kabayanihan sa kabila ng mga kinakaharap nilang panganib araw-araw dahil sa kanilang tungkulin," giit ni Gatchalian. Saklaw din ng nasabing batas ang mga namatay na miyembro ng NPS isang taon bago maisabatas ito. Sa ilalim ng administrasyong Duterte, nasa 66 na ang abogadong napatay sa nakalipas na limang taon at 14 sa kanila ay retirado o kasalukuyang prosecutor. Ang ika-66 na abogadong namatay ay si Assistant City Prosecutor Edilberto Mendoza ng Trece Martires, Cavite na binaril ng malapitan sa harap mismo ng kanyang tahanan noong bisperas ng Bagong Taon. # # #