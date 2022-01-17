Press Release

January 17, 2022 Villanueva calls for cuts on government-mandated price ceilings for COVID swab tests COVID-19 swab test prices "are not written in stone" and the rules in determining them call on the government to order price cuts whenever market conditions warrant, Senator Joel Villanueva appealed today. "Hindi po forever ang itinakdang presyo para sa RT-PCR test," said the chair of the Senate committee on labor and employment, referring to the "gold standard" in detecting SARS-CoV-2 in individuals. Villanueva urged government agencies in charge of test pricing to be more proactive in bringing down mandatory RT-PCR price ceilings "to reasonable levels." When it comes to the cost of this important tool in stopping the spread of the pandemic, "the bureaucracy must always be faster than the virus," Villanueva said. He noted that RT-PCR tests could cost as much as the "equivalent of more than eight days' pay" of a minimum wage earner in Metro Mania. A plate-based RT-PCR test taken at home is capped at P4,360, some P1,000 of which is the home service fee. "Kung isang buong pamilya po ang tatamaan, butas talaga ang bulsa," he said. The cheapest, at P1,000, in public hospitals and facilities, could still be astronomical for families who earn just enough for basic necessities. "Yung isang libong piso po, pambili na ng kalahating sako ng pinakamurang bigas. Mas prayoridad po ang pagkaing maisusubo sa bibig kaysa ang magpatusok sa ilong," Villanueva said. This price hurdle, he said, "is the culprit to undertesting that leads to undercounting and in turn distorts the true picture of the pandemic." President Duterte signed Executive Order 118 in November 2020 directing DOH and DTI to come up with a price range for RT-PCR testing. The current prices are set by Department of Health Circular No. 374, which took effect on Sept. 7, 2021. It set the price caps for RT-PCR tests at P2,800 for plate-based and P2,450 for GeneXpert in public laboratories, and P3,360 for plate-based and P2,940 for GeneXpert in private laboratories. __________________________________________________ Villanueva, umapela sa pagbaba ng presyo ng swab tests para sa COVID-19 Ang presyo ng COVID-19 swab test ay hindi nakaukit sa bato, at ang mga panuntunan para sa pagtatalaga ng halaga nito ay maaring baguhin o babaan ng pamahalaan kung ito ang kailangan ng sitwasyon, ayon kay Senator Joel Villanueva. "Hindi po forever ang itinakdang presyo para sa RT-PCR test," aniya, kasabay ng apelang ibaba ang presyo ng RT-PCR sa makatarungang halaga. Pagdating umano sa presyo ng test na ito na makakatulong sa pagpigil ng pagdami ng kaso ng COVID, mas mainam na ang burukrasya ay gumagalaw ng simbilis ng virus. Ayon sa kanya, ang presyo ng RT-PCR test ay aabot na sa walong araw na sahod ng isang minimum wage earner sa Metro Manila. Ang isang plate-based RT-PCR test na home service ay may cap sa P4,360, kasama ang P1,000 na home service fee. "Kung isang buong pamilya po ang tatamaan, butas talaga ang bulsa," ani Villanueva. Ang pinakamura ay nasa P1,000 sa mga pampublikong ospital at pasilidad, pero mahal pa rin para sa isang pamilya na kumikita lamang ng sapat para sa mga pangunahing pangangailangan. "Yung isang libong piso po, pambili na ng kalahating sako ng pinakamurang bigas. Mas prayoridad po ang pagkaing maisusubo sa bibig kaysa ang magpatusok sa ilong," sabi ni Villanueva. Ang mataas ng presyo ng swab test ang dahilan kung bakit may "undertesting" na nagreresulta sa "undercounting" at nagbibigay ng maling larawan ng pandemya. Pinirmahan ng Pangulong Duterte ang Executive Order 118 noong Nobyembre 2020 na nag-uutos sa DOH at DTI na magtalaga ng price range para sa RT-PCR testing. Ang mga presyo ay nakalathala sa Department of Health Circular No. 374, na inilabas noong Sept. 7, 2021. Ang price cap para sa RT-PCR test ay nasa P2,800 para sa plate-based at P2,450 para sa GeneXpert para sa mga pampublikong laboratoryo, at P3,360 naman para sa plate-based at P2,940 para GeneXpert sa mga pribadong laboratoryo.