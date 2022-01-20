Press Release

January 20, 2022 Bong Go reiterates need to ensure access to vaccines, quality health care across the country to achieve pandemic recovery Senator and Chair of the Senate Committee on Health Christopher "Bong" Go once again urged authorities to ensure the timely and efficient distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines in light of the threat posed by the Omicron variant. Getting vaccinated, Go explained, is key to maintaining the gains made and curbing the spread of COVID-19. He underscored the need to ramp up the vaccination efforts so more Filipinos can safely return to work and contribute to the recovery of the economy. "Hinihimok ko ang lahat na mas pabilisin pa po ang rollout ng ating mga bakuna. Kung maaari, dagdagan pa ang insentibo para maengganyo ang iba. Patuloy tayong mag-isip ng mga bagong paraan upang magawa ito para na rin mapabilis ang muling pagbubukas ng ating ekonomiya," said Go. "Matagal na akong umaapela na pabilisin pa lalo ang pagbabakuna at kung maaari ay dalhin mismo sa bahay ang bakuna ng mga willing maturukan pero hindi kayang pumunta sa vaccination sites. Nagpapasalamat ako sa gobyerno sa pagtugon sa ating apela na padaliin ang proseso ng pagbabakuna," he continued. The government recently announced its plan to implement simplified vaccination procedures, such as permitting walk-in admissions and dropping the medical clearance requirement. House-to-house inoculations will also be conducted for those unable to travel to the vaccination sites. "Ngayong taon, sisikapin nating pabilisin pa lalo ang vaccination drive. Target ng gobyerno na mabakunahan na ang higit 77 milyong Pilipino, kasama ang mga kabataang edad 12 hanggang 17 taong gulang bago matapos ang unang quarter ng 2022. Nais din nating makamit ang target na mabigyan ng booster shots ang higit 72 milyong Pilipino sa kalagitnaan ng taon," Go explained. As of January 18, the government has obtained a total of more than 213.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, more than 120.6 million of which have been administered. More than 56 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated while about 59 million have obtained their first dose. Almost 5.4 million individuals have received their booster shots. Aside from getting vaccinated, the senator also reminded the public to strengthen their cooperation and commitment to follow the health and safety protocols. He similarly called on the government to keep improving its pandemic response and overall health care system. "Maliban sa pagbabakuna, kailangan din nating mas lalong pagbutihin ang ibang mga hakbang laban sa pandemya. Nagpapasalamat ako sa mga inisyatibang inilunsad ng mga ahensya, katulad ng pagbibigay ng home care kits (para sa mga pasyente ng COVID-19). Siguraduhin din natin na may sapat na supply ng mga pangunahing gamot sa merkado," appealed Go. "Kailangan din nating gawing mas abot ng mga mamamayan natin ang iba't ibang mental health care services, lalo na at marami sa mga tinamaan ng malubhang COVID-19 ay nakakaranas din ng mental and behavioral conditions ...Para naman sa mga healthcare workers... dapat siguraduhin nating naibibigay ng tama at on time ang mga benepisyong nararapat para sa kanila," he added. The lawmaker emphasized the importance of a reliable and accessible healthcare system in the nation's recovery efforts. He had successfully pushed for the allocation of funds urgently needed to provide timely and life-saving medical assistance in his capacity as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance. Under the 2022 General Appropriations Act, the government has allocated P51 billion for the provision of the COVID-19 Special Risk Allowance and compensation of healthcare workers. A break down of the 2022 national budget for the country's pandemic response and recovery effort is as follows: P17 billion for the Human Resources for Health Deployment Program; P4.3 billion for the COVID-19 Human Resources for Health Emergency Hiring; P873.6 million for the Epidemiology and Surveillance; P313.8 million for the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response during emergencies and disasters; P329 million for the Health Facility Policy and Plan Development Program, including the operation of the One Hospital Command Center; P23 billion for the Health Facilities Enhancement Program; P7.9 billion for the COVID-19 Laboratory Network Commodities for testing; P730 million for the operation of the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine, the country's leading testing center; P14.6 billion for the operation of hospitals run by the Department of Health in Metro Manila and an additional P39 billion for the DOH's regional hospitals; and finally, P48 billion for the procurement of COVID-19 booster shots. Additional funds have also been set aside for specialty hospitals, such as the Lung Center of the Philippines, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Philippine Children's Medical Center, and Philippine Heart Center. "Tumataas man ang bilang ng mga bagong kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa, naniniwala ako na marami na tayong natutunan sa loob ng dalawang taon. Pati ito ay kaya nating lampasan. Kumpiyansa rin ako na sa tuluy-tuloy na pagmamalasakit at pakikipagbayanihan ng bawat Pilipino, mabilis tayong makababangon mula sa epekto ng pandemya bilang isang matatag at nagkakaisang bansa!" reassured Go.