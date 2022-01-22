Press Release

January 22, 2022 Lacson Presidency to End 'Immunity' for Big, Powerful Crooks More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-presidency-to-end-immunity-for-big-powerful-crooks The saga of Leonardo "Lolo Narding" Flores and Robert Hong in the Pangasinan "mango theft" case is part of a bigger picture where big powerful crooks remain immune from our criminal justice system - a sad and unfair situation that a Lacson presidency will end. Partido Reporma Chairman and standard-bearer Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson said that while he has done his part to help the two victims in the viral case, much remains to be done to ensure justice for all. "This is the best that we can do to serve justice to all those who deserve it. It behooves us to look at the bigger picture. While ordinary thieves get the whip surely and fast, the big, powerful crooks stay big and powerful. It's simply unfair and sad," he said on his Twitter account Saturday morning. Last Thursday, Lacson dug deeper into the "mango theft" case, which went viral after Flores, who is in his 80s, was arrested for stealing mangoes from a property where Hong worked as caretaker. Hong, whose complaint led to Flores' arrest, is in hiding and could not go to work as a truck driver after he received threats from bloggers and netizens - a case of bullying stemming from unintended inaccurate information. Lacson said helping bring the truth to the public is the most he can do in the case of Flores and Hong. "Yet, it cannot be denied that the big and powerful crooks are still out there, free to continue abusing their power and stealing from ordinary taxpayers," Lacson said, as he reiterated that the people must regain their sense of outrage against such injustice. Lacson has vowed to maintain a single standard in ending wrongdoing, including crime and corruption, with a combination of stern discipline and leadership by example - as he had rid the Philippine National Police of erring cops when he headed the institution from 1999 to 2001. This is in line with his campaign to improve the lives of Filipinos ("Aayusin ang Gobyerno, Aayusin ang Buhay ng Bawat Pilipino") and to finish off theft and robbery ("Uubusin ang Magnanakaw"). "Ubusin ang magnanakaw para maging maganda ang kinabukasan ng ating mga anak, ng ating mga apo at ng susunod na henerasyon (We should get rid of thieves to ensure a better future for our children, grandchildren, and the next generation)," Lacson said.