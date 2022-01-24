|
Press Release
January 24, 2022
SPONSORSHIP SPEECH OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE BICAMERAL CONFERENCE COMMITTEE REPORT ON THE DISAGREEING PROVISIONS OF SENATE BILL NO. 1933 AND HOUSE BILL NO. 8998
Mr. President, distinguished colleagues.
I have the distinct honor and privilege to submit to this August Chamber the Bicameral Conference Committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1411 and House Bill No. 8097, or the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act.
Kaming mga solo parents ay labis labis na nagpapasalamat sa Kongresong ito na itinawid ang mahalagang panukalang batas na ito na magbibigay ng karagdagang tulong sa aming mga solo nanay at solo tatay na mag-isang nagtataguyod ng aming mga anak.
Sa mga co-author ko na sina Senator Richard Gordon, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Senator Bong Revilla, Senator Imee Marcos, Maraming Salamat. To Senator Pia, I am grateful to you for your important amendments. Kay Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri at Senate President Tito Sotto, who are also authors of this bill, and who shepherded the passage of the bill to passage, my deepest appreciation.
Mr. President, I would like to move that the entire joint explanatory statement of the Bicameral Conference Committee be spread into the records. To give everyone a snapshot of the agreements between the two chambers, the following are the salient points of this legislative measure:
Ito po ay lifeline na atin pong iniitsa sa mga solo parents. And during this time of pandemic and economic difficulty, this lifeline could not be more urgent. Maraming Salamat po.
|
Wednesday, January 26