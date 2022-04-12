Press Release

January 30, 2022 Aspiring student-athletes encouraged to apply for NAS scholarships for SY 2022-2023 as Bong Go highlights role of sports in youth development Senator and Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports Christopher "Bong" Go encouraged aspiring student-athletes to join the second annual scholarship competition held by the National Academy of Sports. The NAS Annual Search for Competent, Exceptional, Notable, and Talented Student-Athlete Scholars (NASCENT SAS) was created to offer scholarships to gifted young Filipino athletes. The scholarship will cover tuition for six years of study. Successful applicants will also receive a monthly stipend, free board and lodging at the NAS Dormitory and access to specialized sports training in world-class facilities at the NAS Campus in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac, that is currently being constructed and will be completed by the middle of this year. "It is an honor to help provide these opportunities for students who wish to achieve more in their lives and help make a difference through proper education and sports development. During my first month as a senator, I dreamed of establishing an educational institution that would specialize in sports development," said Go. "Looking back, I am delighted that all the hard work has finally paid off and we are on the path toward sports excellence," he continued. To date, the NASCENT SAS has granted 64 student-athlete scholarships. Interested applicants must be incoming Grade 7 or 8 students; natural-born Filipino citizens; have a general weighted average of at least 80%; and not be older than 14 or 15 years of age for incoming Grade 7 and 8 students, respectively, at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. NAS focus sports include aquatics, athletics, badminton, gymnastics, judo, table tennis, taekwondo and weightlifting. Qualified applicants belonging to different sectors and fields of sports are encouraged to apply. All application forms and requirements must be submitted physically at the office of NAS or virtually through e-mail at [email protected] by April 12, 2022. As part of his vision to provide a dedicated academy for promising young athletes, Go authored and co-sponsored a bill in the Senate which became Republic Act No. 11470 in 2020. The law provided for the establishment of the NAS System and Main Campus. The NAS also offers a secondary education program with an integrated special curriculum on sports which was developed in close coordination with the Department of Education and Philippine Sports Commission. The academy is equipped with world-class sports facilities, housing and other amenities on par with international standards. Sufficient number of classrooms and other facilities have also been built at the complex to provide a conducive learning environment for all the students. To ensure the international competitiveness of the student-athletes, the academy also provides services of licensed and internationally-certified foreign coaches, trainers and consultants, duly certified by the PSC. "Isang dekada ang hinintay natin bago naisabatas ito kaya malaki ang pasasalamat ko kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa pag-apruba niya sa panukalang ito," said Go. "Sa pamamagitan ng pagbigay ng maayos na mga programa sa ating mga kabataan upang sila ay makapag-aral ng mabuti at magabayan sa kanilang mga talento sa sports, mas mabibigyan natin sila ng oportunidad na magtagumpay sa buhay. Layunin ko na magkaroon ang ating mga kabataan ng marangal at maayos na pamumuhay 'di lang ngayon kundi pati sa kanilang pagtanda," he explained. Go believes that with massive government investment in sports development especially in the grassroots, young Filipinos will be given the opportunity to uplift their lives and bring honor to the country. A sports enthusiast himself, Go is an ardent advocate of long-term grassroots sports development. According to him, aside from honing the skills of budding Filipino sports enthusiasts, sports will help them stay away from illegal drugs and criminality at their young age. Last 2019, the Philippines emerged as the overall champion when the country hosted the 30th Southeast Asian Games, beating traditional powerhouses in the region, such as Vietnam and Thailand. Last year was also dubbed as the most successful Olympic campaign of the Philippines since joining the quadrennial event when weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz gave the country its first gold medal at the Tokyo Games. Boxer Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam each won a silver medal while another boxer, Eumir Marcial, grabbed a bronze medal. Go highlighted the Duterte Administration's enormous support, rekindling hopes that the Philippines will soon reclaim its position as a sports powerhouse in the region.