Press Release

February 1, 2022 Result of 2022 elections will greatly impact lives of urban poor - De Lima Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima expressed her support for the Urban Poor Agenda and covenant signing between the tandem of presidentiable and Vice President Leni Robredo and vice presidentiable and Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan and members of the urban poor community. In her message read by her niece, Dr. Nikki Cruz, during the covenant signing last Jan. 31, De Lima said the result of the 2022 national elections will dictate the future of Filipino people, particularly members of the urban poor community who continue to fight for their rights, for decent housing, employment, and livelihood, among others. "Alam natin ang halaga para sa marami ng parating na eleksyon, pero partikular ang importansya nito sa inyong sektor. Hindi lamang ito halalan kundi kapasyahan sa maaaring sapitin sa mga susunod na taon ng inyong pamilya at komunidad sa mga usapin gaya ng paninirahan, trabaho, sahod, kabuhayan, karapatan at espasyo sa lungsod," she said. "Wala man ako diyan ngayon, ako ay nakikiisa sa paglagda ng inyong Agenda at Covenant kasama ni VP Leni at Senator Kiko. Congratulations po sa inyong lahat!" she added. Under the covenant, Robredo and Pangilinan vowed to allocate P50 billion every year for six years to provide social housing and make housing free in National Housing Authority (NHA) resettlement sites to help communities focus on earning money from their respective jobs, among others. The covenant was signed by Robredo and Pangilinan, Leni Urban Poor Council, and several urban poor groups. The lady Senator from Bicol pointed out that the urban poor sector is one of the most important sectors when it comes to development considering that it is one of the first to feel the impact of a bad governance. "Sa anim na taon, kayo ang unang tinamaan ng mga malalaking proyekto gaya ng Build, Build, Build na walang maayos na konsultasyon, walang pagpapahalaga sa inyong boses, at hindi binibigyang halaga ang inyong partisipasyon. "Sa inyong mga komunidad din naghasik ng lagim ang Tokhang at dumanak ang dugo ng libong-libong biktima ng war on drugs, at maraming insidente ng tahasang paglabag sa karapatang pantao," she said. As such, De Lima, who is also seeking reelection under Robredo and Pangilinan's slate, said she plans to continue creating meaningful programs that will uplift the lives of the poor and ensure that basic services needed by them are available. "Asahan ninyo - gaya ng dati, tulad ang lagi - kasama ninyo ako sa inyong laban. Kasama ninyo para muling ibalik ang gobyerno sa taumbayan, ibalik ang mga programa na mag-aangat sa mga komunidad, ibalik ang sistemang magtitiyak sa pagtugon sa mga batayang serbisyo, at ibalik espasyo ng mga organisasyon at samahan sa pagbubuo ng plano at pagdedesisyon sa mga programa at proyekto na kayo mismo ang apektado," she said. "Lahat ng ito ay magkatuwang nating ipaglalaban habang iginigiit ang pagpapahalaga sa karapatang pantao at panlipunang hustisya," she added. De Lima is the principal sponsor and author of the Magna Carta of the Poor bill in the Senate. Signed into law last April 12, 2019, RA No. 11291 guarantees the rights of the poor to adequate food, decent work, relevant and quality education, housing, and the highest attainable standard of mental and physical health.