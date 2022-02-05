Press Release

February 5, 2022 De Lima grateful to Court for allowing her to see ailing mom via video call Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima expressed her gratitude to the Honorable Court for allowing her to briefly see her ailing mother, who tested positive for COVID-19, through an online video conference call last Feb. 3. The Judges handling De Lima's trumped-up illegal drug charges, Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 256 Judge Romeo Buenaventura and Branch 204 Judge Abraham Joseph Alcantara, granted De Lima's "Extremely Urgent Motion for Online Video Conference Call" on humanitarian grounds and with due regard for the urgency of the situation. "The video call lasted for less than an hour. I wasn't really able to talk to mommy because she was asleep during the duration of the call. There were occasional times when she opened her eyes for a few seconds, then pikit ulit. But at least I was able to see her, and there was one or two instances that she recognized me," shared De Lima. "Of course, I would have wanted to be there with her taking care of her, but that's not possible under the current situation. The moment may have been brief, but I am grateful to the Court for their prompt action in allowing me to see my mom and check on her condition, albeit through virtual means," she added. In her Manifestation filed yesterday (Feb. 4), De Lima thanked the Courts as they "acted justly and humanely, with due regard to humanitarian considerations and the urgency and precariousness of the situation." One Court noted that the urgency was also warranted due to the closure of some courts today due to the holding of the Bar Exams, which would have delayed the resolution of the Extremely Urgent Motion for several days. In her separate urgent motions filed last Feb. 3 before Branches 256 and 204, De Lima detailed how her 89-year-old mother, Norma Magistrado de Lima, tested positive for COVID-19 last Jan. 10. Her mother was initially brought to the Villanueva-Tanchuling Maternity and General Hospital in Iriga City, Camarines Sur on Jan. 22. However, after the pulse rate, oxygen level and other vital signs of De Lima's mother started to drop on the night of Feb. 1, she was transferred to the NICC Doctors Hospital in Naga City the next day. De Lima maintained that it was important for her to urgently see her mom after she was informed of the latter's declining health, detailing that, Mommy Norma "is continuing to experience labored breathing, and is in and out of consciousness." Prior to this, De Lima issued a handwritten statement asking people to pray for the healing of her mother. "My 89-year old Mom, who tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago, is now in critical condition in our local hospital in Iriga City. Her cardio-pulmonary systems now failing. I ask for prayers," De Lima wrote. "Miss na miss ko na si mommy. Tulad ng sinabi ko na noon, gusto kong sa paglaya ko at pagkamit ng hustisya mula sa aking di-makatarungang pagkakulong, ay mapuntahan ko siya agad, mayakap at maalagaan. Marami pa akong gustong ikuwento at sabihin sa kanya. Patuloy akong umaasa't nagdarasal. "Maraming maraming salamat din po sa lahat ng nagpaabot ng inyong dasal at suporta. It means a lot to me and to our family. Sa oras ng ganitong pagsubok, kayo po ang laging nagpapangiti at nagbibigay lakas sa akin." De Lima said.