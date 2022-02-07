Press Release

February 7, 2022 Poe: Ensure water supply to consumers amid pandemic Sen. Grace Poe expressed concern over the water service interruptions in the west service zone of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), as residents reported to her office their harrowing experience of having no water for 42 hours straight. "Water scarcity is the least that we need as our people continue to grapple with the threats and effects of the pandemic," Poe stressed. Many affected families were having a difficult time coping with frequent water service interruptions in the said zone covered by Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) "We call on Maynilad to address this situation and work round-the-clock to restore water service to affected homes," Poe said. Some residents have shelled out as much as P1,000 or more than their monthly water bill, to buy water that only lasts for a couple of days. "This situation is untenable for our people--their taps and pockets shouldn't further run dry," Poe said. "Sa ilalim ng revised concession agreements (RCA), ang mga concessionaire ay kailangang magkaroon ng alternatibong water supply tuwing may scheduled water interruption," she added. The senator cited the MWSS for advocating for the welfare of consumers, as its charter mandates. "We expect our concessionaires to deliver on their obligations or face penalties if not the revocation of their franchise," Poe, who timely sponsored Maynilad's franchise renewal "to guarantee continuous water supply" to consumers, said. Maynilad's franchise renewal covering the west service zone was approved by Congress and signed into law by President Duterte on Dec. 10, 2021. Maynilad customers in the cities of Muntinlupa, Las Piñas, Parañaque, Pasay, Bacoor, Imus, and Cavite, as well as in the municipalities of Noveleta and Rosario, which are covered by Maynilad's Putatan Water Treatment Plant's supply zone, have been experiencing water service interruptions since December 2021. Maynilad earlier explained, "Our water production from Laguna Lake has been affected by the northeast monsoon that has been pushing unusual amounts of sediment toward our Putatan treatment plants. The resulting turbid water needs more processing before being released to our customers." Maynilad had announced water interruptions from Dec. 6 to Dec. 22, 2021 and from Dec. 27 to Jan. 15. Then on Jan. 21, it said the water interruptions would last until Feb. 15. Under the RCA, the failure to provide 24-hour water supply at the required pressure for 15 days continuously shall be a ground to terminate the agreement. "We cannot allow any undue skirting of this provision by restoring water on the 15th day, only to let the taps dry up again," Poe said, "Even just a day without water poses great risks to our communities." The senator also asked the MWSS to submit to her committee the agency's full report on the matter. Poe: Suplay ng tubig tiyakin Nababahala si Sen. Grace Poe sa putul-putol na serbisyo ng tubig sa west service zone ng Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), makaraang iulat sa kaniyang opisina ng mga residente ang karanasan nila sa kawalan ng tubig sa loob ng diretsong 42 oras. "Ang kakapusan ng tubig ang pinakahuling dapat nating harapin habang patuloy tayong kumakawala sa banta at epekto ng pandemya," giit ni Poe. Marami nang apektadong pamilya ang labis na nahihirapan sa madalas na pagkawala ng serbisyo ng tubig sa naturang zone na sakop ng Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad). "Nananawagan kami sa Maynilad na tugunan ang sitwasyong ito at magtrabaho ng tuluy-tuloy para maibalik ang serbisyo ng tubig sa mga apektadong kabahayan," saad ni Poe. Nabatid na ilang residente na ang gumastos ng aabot sa P1,000 o higit pa sa regular na halaga ng kanilang bill sa tubig, para makabili nito na magkakasya lamang ng ilang araw. "Hindi maaari ang sitwasyong ito--ang gripo at bulsa ng ating mga kababayan ay hindi dapat lalong matuyuan," ayon pa kay Poe. "Sa ilalim ng revised concession agreements (RCA), ang mga concessionaire ay kailangang magkaroon ng alternatibong water supply tuwing may scheduled water interruption," dagdag niya. Kinilala ng senador ang pagkilos ng MWSS para pangalagaan ang kapakanan ng mga konsyumer, na minamandato ng charter nito. "Inaasahan nating tutuparin ng mga concessionaire ang kanilang mga obligasyon, kung hindi ay magmumulta sila o mapapasô ang kanilang prangkisa," ani Poe, na napapanahong inisponsor ang panibagong prangkisa ng Maynilad para magarantiyahan ang tuluy-tuloy na suplay ng tubig sa mga konsyumer. Ang panibagong prangkisa ng Maynilad na sumasakop sa west service zone ay inaprubahan ng Kongreso at pinirmahan bilang batas ni Pangulong Duterte noong Disyembre 10, 2021. Ang mga kostumer ng Maynilad sa mga siyudad ng Muntinlupa, Las Piñas, Parañaque, Pasay, Bacoor, Imus, Cavite, at sa mga bayan ng Noveleta at Rosario na sakop ng supply zone ng Maynilad Putatan Water Treatment Plant, ay nakararanas ng water interruption mula noong Disyembre 2021. "Naapektuhan ang aming produksyon ng tubig mula sa Laguna Lake ng amihang nagtutulak ng napakaraming sediment sa aming Putatan treatment plants. Nagresulta ito sa maduming tubig na kailangang pang isailalim sa dagdag na mga proseso bago maipamahagi sa aming mga kostumer," naunang paliwanag ng Maynilad. Nagpatupad ng water interruption ang Maynilad noong Disyembre 6 hanggang Disyembre 22, 2021 at Disyembre 27 hanggang Enero 15, 2022. Nitong Enero 21, muling nagkaroon ng interruption sa tubig na tatagal hanggang Pebrero 15. Sa ilalim ng RCA, ang pagkabigong magbigay ng 24 oras na suplay ng tubig sa itinakdang pressure sa loob ng 15 araw ay dahilan para makansela ang kasunduan. "Hindi natin matatanggap ang pagpapaikot sa probisyon sa pamamagitan ng pagpapanumbalik sa suplay ng tubig sa ika-15 araw, para lamang matuyong muli ang mga gripo," saad ni Poe. "Kahit isang araw lamang na walang tubig ay maaari nang magdulot ng malaking panganib sa ating mga komunidad." Hiniling din ng senador sa MWSS na isumite sa kaniyang komite ang buong ulat ng ahensya ukol sa nasabing pangyayari.