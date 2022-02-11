HONTIVEROS BARES EDUC AGENDA, BATS FOR BETTER PAY, INCENTIVES FOR TEACHERS, SCHOOL WORKERS

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday bared her Education Agenda, committing to push for better pay and benefits to teaching and non-teaching personnel, who she regards as "frontliner workers."

"Sentro ng ating education agenda ang pag-aalaga sa ating education workers at pagturing sa kanila bilang frontline workers," Hontiveros said.

"Naniniwala ako na ang pag-aalaga sa ating mga guro ay pag-aalaga sa buong education system. Kapag sila ay may healthy hanapbuhay, mas makakapagtrabaho at matutukan ang pagtuturo," she added.

During the Senatorial forum of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers, Hontiveros pledged to advance legislation that will improve the working conditions of teachers and school personnel by providing more incentives and benefits.

"Itutuloy nating isulong ang sapat na sahod, benepisyo at allowances ng mga teaching and non-teaching personnel. Dapat mas i-improve pa ang digital infrastructure sa bansa para suportahan ang online at digital learning. Dapat ding bigyan ng libreng training ang mga guro sa distance learning education bilang bagong kasanayan at repasuhin ang mga curriculum ng paaralan," she stated.

Her proposals include minimum salaries for teachers and education workers, increase in Personnel Economic Relief Allowance (PERA) and school supplies allowances, fixing of teachers to student ratio, security of tenure among education workers, plantilla position for guidance counselors in line with the implementation of the Mental Health Law, among others.

"Malaking hamon ang leadership sa sektor ng edukasyon, na para bang in denial at business as usual ang pagtugon sa krisis ng edukasyon," Hontiveros said.

"Kung nagdedemand tayo ng performance ng mga paaralan, ng mga guro at estudyante, dapat din tayong magdemand ng proactive leadership mula sa Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education at Technical Education and Skills Development Authority sa pagpapabuti ng ating education system," she furthered.

Hontiveros earlier pushed for the declaration of an "educational crisis" and the implementation of a targeted emergency plan due to the challenges and difficulties of the distance learning system.

She also called for the grant of medical benefits and internet connection allowance of teachers and actively supported the call for an academic health break.

"Alam ko na maraming mga nangako. Pero isa sa mga pwede niyong panghahawakan sa akin. TRACK RECORD ng isinulong nating mga batas, panukalang-batas at mga resolusyon para maisulong ang karapatan at kapakanan ng mga sektor kasama na ang edukasyon. Umaasa ako na sana bibigyan nyo ako ng R1sa pang pagkakataon para magpatuloy," she concluded.