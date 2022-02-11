TESDAMAN takes kids for COVID-19 vaccination

Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva today took a break from his reelection campaign schedule to accompany his children for their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Villanueva took his daughter Gwyn (9) and son Jaden (11) to the FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan City where each received the vaccine doses from the city's health workers.

The reelectionist senator said that the vaccination of children from 5 years old and above is an important step for the country's educational system to go back to face-to-face classes.

"We need to vaccinate our children against COVID-19 so that they can finally go back to seeing their classmates and teachers in person, and do social activities like sports," Villanueva said.

"These are experiences that we parents should not take away from our children. This is why I took a break from my busy campaign schedule so that I can personally see to it that I'm giving the best for my children," he added.

TESDAMAN, sinamahan ang mga anak na magpabakuna laban sa COVID-19

Panandaliang tumigil sa kampanya si reelectionist Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva para samahan ang kanyang mga anak na tumanggap ng unang dose ng COVID-19.

Dinala ni Villanueva ang kanyang mga anak na si Gwyn (9) at Jaden (11) sa FilOil Flying V Arena sa San Juan City para mabakunahan sila ng mga health worker ng siyudad.

Sinabi ng senador na importanteng hakbang na mabukanahan ang mga bata mula lima pataas para bumalik ang mga paaralan ng bansa sa face-to-face classes.

"Kailangan nating bakunahan ang ating mga anak laban sa COVID-19 para sa makita na nila ulit nang personal ang kanilang mga kaeskwela at guro, pati na rin makasama sa mga social activity gaya ng sports," sabi ni Villanueva.

"Bilang magulang, hindi natin dapat ipinapagkait sa ating mga anak ang mga karanasang ito. Kaya nag-break muna tayo sa ating kampanya para personal kong maibigay ang the best para sa aking mga anak," aniya.