February 18, 2022 Gatchalian pushes anew bill on satellite-based technology for internet connectivity Senator Win Gatchalian vowed to pursue the enactment of his bill to develop satellite-based internet technology in the country and expand the powers of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to ensure universal access to the internet. Gatchalian has filed Senate Bill No. 2250 or the proposed Satellite-Based Technologies for Internet Connectivity Act of 2021 due to the lack of broadband infrastructure in the country especially in far-flung islands and mountainous areas with low-population density and limited access to electricity. The DICT has recently expressed support to early preparatory efforts to establish satellite-based internet connectivity in the Philippines and is now in the process of coordinating with several government agencies such as the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) for the conduct of tests. "Wala nang maiiwan pagdating sa pagkakaroon ng access sa internet kahit na ang mga nasa malalayong lugar dahil mabibigyan na sila ng serbisyo sa pamamagitan ng satellite-based technologies," Gatchalian said. Under Gatchalian's proposed measure, the DICT will be mandated to identify areas that are underserved and unserved by traditional broadband network operators and where the use of satellite-based internet can be maximized. The DICT shall likewise be made to issue rules and regulations on the development, use, and maintenance of satellite-based technology, and exercise regulatory and administrative jurisdiction over internet service providers (ISPs) and satellite policies. Some of the powers of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) will be transferred to the DICT to expedite the processing of permits of local or foreign-owned ISPs. "Ensuring connectivity, even those in remote areas, would provide the needed boost to the government's digital transformation. It will enhance delivery of government services, support online learning for the education sector, and enable micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the countryside to be more productive," Gatchalian said. "Sa panahon na halos lahat ay nakadepende na sa online platform, masisiguro natin na magiging abot-kamay na ang serbisyo maski sa mga kababayan natin na nasa kanayunan," he ended. Gatchalian isinusulong ang satellite-based technology para sa internet connectivity Muling isinulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagsasabatas ng kanyang panukalang pagtatatag ng satellite-based internet technology sa bansa at pagpapalawak ng kapangyarihan ng Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) para matiyak ang pangkalahatang access sa internet. Inihain ni Gatchalian ang Senate Bill No. 2250 o ang panukalang Satellite-Based Technologies for Internet Connectivity Act of 2021 dala na rin ng kakulangan ng broadband infrastructure sa bansa lalo na sa malalayong isla at bulubunduking lugar na may kaunting populasyon at limitadong access sa kuryente. Kamakailan ay nagpahayag ng suporta ang DICT para sa pagtatatag ng satellite-based internet connectivity sa Pilipinas at ngayon ay nasa proseso na sila ng pakikipag-ugnayan sa ilang ahensya ng gobyerno tulad ng Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) at Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) para sa pagsasagawa ng pilot testing. "Wala nang maiiwan pagdating sa pagkakaroon ng access sa internet kahit na ang mga nasa malalayong lugar dahil mabibigyan na sila ng serbisyo sa pamamagitan ng satellite-based technologies," ani Gatchalian. Sa ilalim ng panukala ni Gatchalian, bibigyan ang DICT ng mandato na tukuyin ang mga lugar na hindi sineserbisyuhan ng traditional broadband network operators. Bibigyan din ng kapangyarihan ang DICT na maglabas ng mga alituntunin at regulasyon sa pagbuo, paggamit at pagpapanatili ng teknolohiyang nakabatay sa satellite at magsagawa ng regulasyon at administratibong hurisdiksyon sa mga internet service providers (ISPs) at mga patakaran na may kinalaman sa satellite technology. Ang ilan sa mga kapangyarihan ng National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) ay ililipat sa DICT para mapabilis ang pagproseso ng mga permit ng lokal o dayuhang nagmamay-ari ng mga ISP. "Ang pagkakaroon ng koneksyon sa internet ay makakatulong sa itinataguyod ng gobyerno na digital transformation. Mapapahusay din ang paghahatid ng mga serbisyo ng gobyerno kahit na sa mga nasa malalayong lugar. Masusuportahan din ang online learning at magiging mas produktibo pa ang mga micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) na nasa kanayunan," ani Gatchalian.