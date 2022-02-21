Press Release

February 21, 2022 Bong Go touts significant progress made by PH against COVID-19 while recognizing the efforts and sacrifices of gov't, health, and economic frontliners Senator Christopher "Bong" Go commended the progress made by the country in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to the continuing efforts and bayanihan of the government, health authorities and frontliners. Go noted that the Department of Health recorded 1,923 new cases on February 19, the lowest this year. But despite the drop in the number of new cases, Go called for the continued compliance of the public with health protocols to prevent the transmission of the virus. "Patuloy po ang pagpasok ng magagandang balita para sa ating bansa ngayon. Noong Pebrero 15, 2022 ay sinabi ng Malacañang na nasa low-risk classification na ang National Capital Region at ang buong Pilipinas," said Go. "Bagama't hindi tayo dapat maging kumpiyansa, ito ay nagbibigay ng pag-asa sa atin na nasa tamang direksyon tayo patungo sa pag-ahon sa krisis na dulot ng COVID-19. Go also shared that the average daily cases from February 8 to 14 fell by 56% compared to the number of cases in the previous week. If the trend persists, Go said that the number of new cases might fall further to 83 in mid-March. "Sa tantiya ng DOH, kung magpapatuloy ang ganitong trend, sa kalagitnaan ng buwan ng Marso ay baka nasa 83 bagong kaso na lang ang maitala kada araw kung magiging disiplinado ang lahat at susunod sa mga patakaran bilang kooperasyon sa gobyerno at sa buong komunidad," he said. Go also noted the entire country is nearing population protection as vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez shared on February 14 that ten regions in the country have fully vaccinated more than 70% of their population. He then urged the unvaccinated to get their shots as it is the only way to restore normalcy in the country. "Kaya patuloy po akong nakikiusap sa mga kababayan natin na hindi pa bakunado pero kuwalipikado, magpabakuna na po kayo. Ngayon ay nakikita na natin na tanging ang bakuna ang solusyon para tuluyan na tayong makawala sa mga krisis na dulot ng pandemya," said Go. Given these positive developments, Go also shared the government's recent decision to reopen the country for vaccinated foreign tourists, noting that this will result in a multiplier effect that would revitalize the tourism and service sector. "Nito lang Pebrero 15, batay sa tala ng Department of Tourism ay nagkaroon tayo ng 10,676 foreign travelers mula nang magbukas tayo ng border noong Pebrero 10. Tandaan po natin na sa turismo, may negosyo at may trabaho," said Go. "Kapag muling sumigla ang ating tourism industry, magti-trigger ito ng tinatawag na multiplier effects. Magbubukas muli ang iba pang negosyo, unti-unting makakabangon ang service sectors at lalakas muli ang ating ekonomiya," explained the senator. Go then thanked the government, health, authorities and frontliners for the continuing efforts and bayanihan to protect the country from COVID-19. As the virus becomes part of life, Go underscored the importance of keeping the healthcare system afloat. "Bilang Chair ng Senate Committee on Health, nagpapasalamat ako sa DOH, sa ating mga frontliners, at sa lahat ng ahensya ng pamahalaan na nakikipagbayanihan para tuluyan nang masugpo ang COVID-19 pandemic at makabalik na tayo sa normal na pamumuhay," said Go. "Kailangan po nating mamuhay na kung saan bahagi na nito ang COVID-19. Ang pinakaimportante lang na dapat nating siguraduhin ay huwag bumagsak ang ating healthcare system," he added. He then assured the Filipino people of his commitment to serve them notwithstanding the future developments in the country's politics. Go also thanked them for their continued support for him and the government as he vowed that no one will be left behind in the path towards recovery. "Kahit anuman ang mangyari sa pulitika, ipagpapatuloy ko po ang serbisyong aking nakasanayan at natutunan kay Tatay Digong--ang walang tigil, walang pili, at walang takot na paglilingkod sa bayan na may buong tapang at malasakit," said Go. "Nagpapasalamat po ako sa inyo, mga kapwa ko Pilipino, dahil sa inyong pakikiisa, pagtitiwala, at pagsuporta sa amin ni Pangulong Duterte at sa buong administrasyong ito. Sama-sama nating itawid ang ating bansa tungo sa mas maginhawang buhay. Walang dapat maiwan sa ating pag-ahon sa krisis!" concluded Go.