Pangilinan urges local officials in Cebu to use Sagip Saka Act in favor of farmers

CEBU CITY, CEBU, FEB. 24 -- Vice-presidential aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Thursday urged local officials in Cebu to make use of the benefits of the Sagip Saka Act in order to help local farmers and fisherfolk raise their incomes.

In various radio interviews here, the brain behind the aforementioned law enumerated the benefits local government units can have if this law is implemented correctly; one benefit is lower cost of agricultural products for government-related services.

"Ang mga mayors at konsehal na nakikinig ay pupwede niyo nang kausapin ang mga national government agencies dito sa Cebu including the regional hospitals at sabihin ninyo may negotiated contract. Iyong pangangailangan ninyo sa pagkain, dito na sa mga farmers bilhin," Pangilinan said.

"Ang ating mga mayor at governor ngayon ang magiging representative. Sila ang makikipag-usap on behalf of their farmer-organizations na iyong regional hospitals ng DOH dapat dito farmers organization bumili," he added.

Through this mechanism, Pangilinan explained, it will be a win-win situation both for the farmers and the local government unit.

"Para [hindi lang ang mga magsasaka ang makinabang] kundi pati ang lokal na ekonomiya makikinabang, hindi iyong mga traders na taga-Maynila at kung saan-saan," he said.

Signed into law in 2019, Sagip Saka Act green-lights the direct purchase of food from farmers and fisherfolk cooperatives by local government units and national government agencies directly.

According to the law, local government units and national agencies no longer need to undergo the bureaucratic process of public bidding for the purpose of buying goods directly from the farmers and fisherfolk.