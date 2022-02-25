'Our vote for Leni-Kiko is a vote for our grandson's future', says Iloilo couple

POTOTAN, ILOILO, FEB. 25, 2022 - The upcoming May national elections will dictate what will happen in the next six years and couple Marlon and Shirly Gascon know how crucial this will be for their grandson, Marco.

This is why the Gascon couple, along with two other registered voters in their household, will cast their votes for the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem, saying no other candidates have the same track record as the two.

"Of course, ang boto namin ay para sa aming apo na si Marco at sa future niya," Marlon said.

"Gusto ko si Leni at Kiko para mas okay ang future at pagtakbo ng ating bansa and syempre para sa aming apo - Marco," Shirly reiterates her husband's position.

Marlon looks up to Pangilinan because of the latter's consistent position against corruption, most recently shown during the hearings on the Pharmally scam.

According to Marlon, Pangilinan embodies the character of a good leader - one who is firm in his stand against graft and corruption.

"Sa tagal na niya sa Senado, nakita naming iyong mga ginawa niya at iyong pagsuporta sa ating mga kababayan," Marlon said.

"Actually, nakikita ko siya parati kasama si [Sen.] Dick Gordon doon sa Pharmally hearings, you can see that he is there to fight corruption. Andiyan siya nakikilaban against graft and corruption and I admire him for that," he added.

Marlon, who was present during the EDSA People Power Revolution in 1986, added that Iloilo will never forget the atrocities of the Marcos dictatorship, underscoring the role of some Iloilo heroes in the ouster of the despot.

"Na-experience ko na iyong EDSA, so alam ko na kung ano ang mga ginawa ng Marcos at ayaw ko na iyon maulit. Nakita na rin natin ang ginawa ng ibang mga presidente at kung paano nila pinatakbo ang ating bansa," Marlon said.

Today, the country is commemorating the 36th year of the People Power Anniversary, where tens of thousands of Filipinos occupied the stretch of the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) to show their indignation against the Marcos dictatorship.